CFC vs KBFC Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy football tips for today's Chennaiyin FC vs Kerala Blasters FC ISL 2023-24 match

Chennaiyin FC (CFC) will lock horns with the Kerala Blasters FC (KBFC) in a southern derby clash later tonight (Friday, February 16) at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai at 7:30 pm IST.

The touring side, Kerala Blasters currently find themselves fourth in the table following two consecutive losses and will be looking to find their lost mojo. The team comes into this game following their first-ever defeat at home this season, where they threw away a 1-0 lead to lose 1-3 to Punjab.

The Marina Machans, meanwhile, have lost three in a row and are currently 11th in the table. The team will need to get going in case it is to make it to the playoffs, as the table intensifies. The team hasn't been consistent in the final-third, having not scored in their previous three league matches. But it's not just on the attack front; the team has made silly errors defensively, and will need to improve their overall game.

Owen Coyle has asserted that the team is competing to finish in the top six and that they will look to make the most of the home matches.

"For our fans, we want to make a real push into that top six. To do that, we have to perform well at home and certainly have to accept that we need to be better defensively." he said.

Chennaiyin FC vs Kerala Blasters FC: Match Details

Match: Chennaiyin FC vs Kerala Blasters FC , ISL 2023-24

Venue: Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Chennai, Tamil Nadu

Date & Time: February 16, 2024, 07.30pm IST

Chennaiyin FC vs Kerala Blasters FC: Probable 11

Chennaiyin FC: Debjit Majumder, Sarthak Golui, Ankit Mukherjee, Ryan Edwards, Aakash Sangwan, Ayush Adhikari, Jordan Murray, Rafael Crivellaro, Ninthoinganba Meetei, Connor Shields, and Rahim Ali.

Kerala Blasters FC: Sachin Suresh (GK), Pritam Kotal, Ruivah Hormipam, Milos Drincic, Naocha Singh, Mohammed Azhar, Danish Farooq, Dimitrios Diamantakos, Rahul KP, Daisuke Sakai, and Fedor Cernych

Chennaiyin FC vs Kerala Blasters FC: Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

# Fantasy Team Suggestion 1

Sachin Suresh, Milos Drincic, Naocha Singh, Akash Sangwan, Rafael Crivellaro, Daisuke Sakai, Ninthoinganba Meetei, Mohammed Azhar, Connor Shields, Jordan Murray, Dimitrios Diamantakos.

Captain: Dimitrios Diamantakos Vice-captain: Rafael Crivellaro

# Fantasy Team Suggestion 2

Debjit Majumder, Pritam Kotal, Ankit Mukherjee, Ryan Edwards, Rafael Crivellaro, Daisuke Sakai, Ayush Adhikari, Danish Farook Bhat, Mohamed Aimen, Jordan Murray, Fedor Cernych

Captain: Daisuke Sakai Vice-captain: Jordan Murray