The first double header action in this season of the Indian Super League (ISL) takes place this Sunday. The second match of the day will witness two-time ISL champions Chennaiyin FC taking on Kerala Blasters FC in an exciting clash at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim, Goa.

Chennaiyin FC come into this encounter on the back of a 2-1 victory over Jamshedpur FC in their ISL 2020-21 opening fixture. Head coach Csaba Laszlo will be pleased with his side's performance against the Red Miners.

Chennaiyin's midfield wonder Anirudh Thapa got on the scoresheet in the first minute of the match, thus becoming the first Indian goal-scorer in this ISL season. Chennaiyin FC overseas players Rafael Crivallero and Esmael Goncalves were in fine touch in the win over Jamshedpur FC and will hope to carry forward the momentum against Kerala as well.

Kerala Blasters FC come into this match on the back of a loss and a draw in their initial two fixtures of the ISL 2020-21. In their last ISL fixture against NorthEast United FC, they let a 2-0 lead slip, allowing the Highlanders to equalize the score.

Head coach Kibu Vicuna will aim for a better defensive performance from his side against the Chennaiyin FC attack. Gary Hooper got off the mark this ISL season with a goal from the spot kick and will be confident coming into their third match.

Squads to choose from

Chennaiyin FC

Karanjit Singh, Vishal Kaith, Revanth BY, Samik Mitra, Eli Sabia, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Enes Sipovic, Lalchhuanmawia Fanai, Reagan Singh, Deepak Tangri, Aqib Nawab, Remi Aimol, Ganesan Balaji, Anirudh Thapa, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Rafael Crivellaro, Memo Moura, Fatkhullo Fatkhuloev, Edwin Vanspaul, Thoi Singh, Dhanpal Ganesh, Germanpreet Singh, Abhijit Sarkar, Sinivasan Pandiyan, Aman Chetri, Esmael Goncalves, Jakub Sylvestr, Rahim Ali

Kerala Blasters FC

Albino Gomes, Bilal Khan, Prabhsukhan Singh Gill, Muheet Khan, Costa Nhamoinesu, Nishu Kumar, Bakary Kone, Jessel Carneiro, Sandeep Singh, Abdul Hakku, Lalruatthara, Sergio Cidoncha, Sahal Abdul Samad, Vicente Gomez, Seityasen Singh, Rahul KP, Givson Singh, Lalthathanga Khawlhring, Yendrembam Denechandra, Nongdamba Naorem, Arjun Jayaraj, Ayush Adhikari, Jeakson Singh, Prasanth Karuthadathkuni, Ritwik Das, Rohit Kumar, Gary Hooper, Jordan Murray, Facundo Pereyra, Naorem Mahesh Singh, Shaiborlang Kharpan

Predicted Playing XIs

Kerala Blasters FC

Albino Gomes, Nishu Kumar, Bakary Kone, Costa Nhamoinesu, Jessel Carneiro, Seityasen Singh, Vicente Gomez, Rohit Kumar, Sergio Cidoncha, Lalthathanga Khawlhring, Gary Hooper

Chennaiyin FC

Vishal Kaith, Reagan Singh, Eli Sabia, Enes Sipovic, Lalchhuanmawia, Anirudh Thapa, Germanpreet Singh, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Rafael Crivellaro, Esmael Goncalves, Jakub Sylvestr

Match Details

Match: Chennaiyin FC vs Kerala Blasters FC

Date: November 29, 2020 at 7:30 PM IST

Venue: GMC Stadium, Bambolim, Goa

Chennaiyin FC vs Kerala Blasters FC Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

Chennaiyin FC vs Kerala Blasters FC Dream11 Fantasy Football Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Vishal Kaith, Jessel Carneiro, Nishu Kumar, Reagan Singh, Sergio Cidoncha, Vicente Gomez, Rafael Crivellaro, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Anirudh Thapa, Gary Hooper, Esmael Goncalves

Captain - Esmael Goncalves, Vice Captain - Sergio Cidoncha

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Albino Gomes, Bakary Kone, Nishu Kumar, Eli Sabia, Sergio Cidoncha, Rohit Kumar, Rafael Crivellaro, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Anirudh Thapa, Gary Hooper, Esmael Goncalves

Captain - Gary Hooper, Vice Captain - Esmael Goncalves