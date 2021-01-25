CFC vs MCFC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Football Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ISL Match - January 25th, 2021

Matchday 15 of the Indian Super League (ISL 2020-21) kicks off with a thrilling encounter as Chennaiyin FC take on league leaders Mumbai City FC.

The clash between the two playoffs contenders will be held at the Goa Medical College Ground in Bambolim, Goa.

Mumbai City FC are the league leaders, having accumulated 29 points from twelve matches. They are on an unbeaten streak of eleven matches since losing their opening fixture against NorthEast United FC.

Their opponents Chennaiyin FC are placed at the sixth position with a tally of 15 points from thirteen matches. A win over the Islanders can take them closer to the top four playoffs spots of the ISL.

Mumbai City FC are in better form than the Marina Machans in recent matches and will be favourites heading into this encounter.

Squads to Choose From

Chennaiyin FC

Karanjit Singh, Vishal Kaith, Revanth BY, Samik Mitra, Eli Sabia, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Enes Sipovic, Lalchhuanmawia Fanai, Reagan Singh, Deepak Tangri, Aqib Nawab, Remi Aimol, Ganesan Balaji, Anirudh Thapa, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Rafael Crivellaro, Memo Moura, Fatkhullo Fatkhuloev, Edwin Vanspaul, Thoi Singh, Dhanpal Ganesh, Germanpreet Singh, Abhijit Sarkar, Sinivasan Pandiyan, Aman Chetri, Esmael Goncalves, Jakub Sylvestr, Rahim Ali

Mumbai City FC

Amrinder Singh, Vikram Singh, Nishit Shetty, Phurba Lachenpa, Mourtada Fall, Mandar Rao Desai, Mehtab Singh, Tondonba Singh, Valpuia, Sarthak Golui, Mohamad Rakip, Amey Ranawade, Ahmed Jahouh, Cy Goddard, Asif Khan, Bidyananda Singh, Hernan Santana, Hugo Boumous, Raynier Fernandes, Rowllin Borges, Sourav Das, Vignesh Dakshinamurthy, Farukh Choudhary, Adam le Fondre, Bartholomew Ogbeche, Pranjal Bhumij, Bipin Singh, Vikram Pratap Singh

It was a strong comeback win the last time we faced @ChennaiyinFC! ✅



We face them again tomorrow 💪#CFCMCFC #AamchiCity 🔵 pic.twitter.com/smeIN6lqTR — Mumbai City FC (@MumbaiCityFC) January 24, 2021

Predicted playing XI

Chennaiyin FC

Vishal Kaith (GK), Reagan Singh, Eli Sabia (c), Enes Sipovic, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Deepak Tangri, Memo Moura, Thoi Singh, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Rahim Ali, Esmael Goncalves,

Mumbai City FC

Amrinder Singh (GK), Amey Ranawade, Mourtada Fall (c), Hernan Santana, Vignesh Dakshinamurthy, Cy Goddard, Ahmed Jahouh, Rowllin Borges, Hugo Boumous, Bipin Singh, Adam le Fondre

Match Details

Match: Chennaiyin FC vs Mumbai City FC

Date: January 25, 2021, at 7:30 PM IST

Venue: GMC Stadium, Bambolim, Goa

CFC vs MCFC Dream11 ISL Fantasy Suggestions

Dream11 Fantasy suggestions for the ISL clash between Chennaiyin FC and Mumbai City FC

Fantasy Suggestion #1 - Amrinder Singh (GK), Mourtada Fall, Eli Sabia, Amey Ranawade, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Hugo Boumous, Ahmed Jahouh, Anirudh Thapa, Memo Moura, Adam Le Fondre, Esmael Goncalves

Captain - Adam Le Fondre, Vice-Captain - Mourtada Fall

Fantasy Suggestion #2 - Vishal Kaith (GK), Mourtada Fall, Eli Sabia, Amey Ranawade, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Hugo Boumous, Rowllin Borges, Anirudh Thapa, Memo Moura, Adam Le Fondre, Esmael Goncalves

Captain - Hugo Boumous, Vice-Captain - Anirudh Thapa