CFC vs NEUFC Dream11 prediction: 3 players you could pick as captain or vice-captain for today's ISL match - February 18th, 2021

Chennaiyin FC will lock horns with NorthEast United FC in a vital Indian Super League (ISL) clash on Thursday. The match will take place at the Goa Medical College Ground in Bambolim, Goa.

NorthEast United FC have been on a roll in recent matches. They have won three of their last five games and currently occupy fifth spot with 26 points from 17 outings. The Highlanders will move into third spot if they win today's encounter.

Chennaiyin FC are a few spots below in eighth position with 18 points from as many matches. Although the two-time ISL champions still have an outside chance of making it to the playoffs, they will have to rely on a lot of results going their way.

Here are the three players you could pick as the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 Fantasy team for the ISL game between Chennaiyin FC and NorthEast United FC.

#3 Deshorn Brown

Deshorn Brown has scored four times in five starts for NorthEast United FC (Courtesy - ISL)

Deshorn Brown has found a new lease of life after a timid spell at Bengaluru FC. Since joining NorthEast United FC, the Jamaican striker has become a key part of the Highlanders' attacking force.

He has formed a solid partnership with Federico Gallego and the duo are crucial to NorthEast United FC's hopes of reaching the playoffs. Brown, who found the back of the net in his side's 3-1 win over Odisha FC on Sunday, will look to continue his goalscoring form today.

The 30-year-old is a lethal striker whose goalscoring prowess makes him a no-brainer in your Dream11 side.

#2 Esmael Goncalves

Esmael Goncalves has proven to be a key player in the Chennaiyin FC setup (Courtesy - ISL)

Chennaiyin FC's Esmael Goncalves has gone through a few ups and downs this season. Despite struggling with injuries, he has been the club's top goalscorer.

Goncalves, who has scored four goals thus far, will aim to add to his tally and help Chennaiyin FC reach the playoffs. The Marina Machans are in with an outside chance of finishing in the top-four.

Goncalves has a strong physical presence inside the box and gets into good positions to score as well as set-up his teammates.

#1 Federico Gallego

Federico Gallego is the key creator in the NorthEast United FC attack (Courtesy - ISL)

NorthEast United FC's creative midfielder Federico Gallego has recovered well from the injury he suffered earlier in the season. He has made a big impact under new head coach Khalid Jamil as the Highlanders rekindled their ISL 2020-21 campaign.

The Guwahati-based franchise are on a seven-match unbeaten run, claiming crucial wins over tabble-toppers ATK Mohun Bagan and Mumbai City FC. NorthEast United are among the favorites to reach the ISL playoffs.

Huge effort from the whole team and good performance. We add 3 points and we will go for the next ones.

Recover and fight again. pic.twitter.com/NZapFWJnTM — Fede Gallego⚽ (@Fedegallego) February 15, 2021

Gallego, who scored twice in the 2-2 draw with FC Goa last week, is a vital player in NorthEast United FC's attack. His eye for goals and assists makes him our top choice as captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 squad.