CFC vs NEUFC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Football Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ISL Match - February 18th, 2021

Midweek action rolls on in the ISL with an exciting clash as Chennaiyin FC take on NorthEast United FC. Both sides will be aiming to win and improve their ISL playoff qualification chances when they lock horns at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim, Goa.

Chennaiyin FC are currently placed in sixth position in the ISL points table with 18 points from eighteen matches. They are on a seven-match winless streak and will aim to finish their final stretch of matches on a positive note.

NorthEast United FC are in a better position in comparison to their opponents. The Highlanders occupy fourth spot in the ISL standings with 26 points from seventeen matches. They will aim to extend their unbeaten run to eight when they face the Marina Machans on Thursday.

NorthEast United FC are the favorites heading into the clash considering the promising form of their attacking unit.

Squads to choose from

Chennaiyin FC

Karanjit Singh, Vishal Kaith, Revanth BY, Samik Mitra, Eli Sabia, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Enes Sipovic, Lalchhuanmawia Fanai, Reagan Singh, Deepak Tangri, Aqib Nawab, Remi Aimol, Ganesan Balaji, Anirudh Thapa, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Rafael Crivellaro, Memo Moura, Fatkhullo Fatkhuloev, Edwin Vanspaul, Thoi Singh, Dhanpal Ganesh, Germanpreet Singh, Abhijit Sarkar, Sinivasan Pandiyan, Aman Chetri, Esmael Goncalves, Jakub Sylvestr, Rahim Ali

NorthEast United FC

Advertisement

Sanjiban Ghosh, Subhasish Roy, Gurmeet, Nikhil Deka, Ashutosh Mehta, Benjamin Lambot, Dylan Fox, Gurjinder Kumar, Mashoor Shereef, Nabin Rabha, Nim Dorjee, Provat Lakra, Wayne Vaz, Federico Gallego, Khassa Camara, Lalengmawia, Imran Khan, Lalrempuia Fanai, Pragyan Gogoi, Rochharzela, Idrissa Sylla, Luis Machado, Kwesi Appiah, Britto PM, Ninthoinganba Meetei, Lalkhawpuimawia, Suhair Vadakkepeedika, Deshorn Brown

Predicted Playing XIs

NorthEast United FC

Subhashish Roy Chowdhury (GK), Mashoor Shareef, Benjamin Lambot (c), Dylan Fox, Ashutosh Mehta, Lalengmawia, Khassa Camara, Deshorn Brown, Luis Machado, VP Suhair

Chennaiyin FC

Vishal Kaith (GK), Reagan Singh, Eli Sabia (c), Enes Sipovic, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Memo Moura, Edwin Sydney Vanspaul, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Manuel Lanzarote, Esmael Goncalves, Jakub Sylvestr

Match Details

Match: Chennaiyin FC vs NorthEast United FC

Date: February 18, 2021, at 7:30 PM IST

Venue: GMC Stadium, Bambolim, Goa

CFC vs NEUFC Dream11 ISL Fantasy Suggestions

Advertisement

Dream11 Fantasy suggestions for the ISL game between Chennaiyin FC and NorthEast United FC

Fantasy Suggestion #1 - Vishal Kaith (GK), Eli Sabia, Reagan Singh, Mashoor Shareef, Nim Dorjee, Memo Moura, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Federico Gallego, Jakub Sylvestr, Luis Machado, Deshorn Brown

Captain - Federico Gallego, Vice-Captain - Jakub Sylvestr

Fantasy Suggestion #1 - Vishal Kaith (GK), Eli Sabia, Reagan Singh, Mashoor Shareef, Nim Dorjee, Memo Moura, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Federico Gallego, Jakub Sylvestr, Luis Machado, Deshorn Brown

Captain - Deshorn Brown, Vice-Captain - Jakub Sylvestr