CFC vs NEUFC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Football Tips & Starting XI for Today’s Hero Super Cup Match – April 11th, 2023

Chennaiyin FC (CFC) will take on NorthEast United FC (NEUFC) in a Group D encounter of the Super Cup 2023 at the Manjeri Payyanad Stadium on Tuesday (April 11). Both teams have been drawn into Group D of the competition alongside Mumbai City FC and Churchill Brothers.

Chennaiyin FC finished eighth in the ISL 2022/23 standings with 27 points from 20 encounters, while NorthEast United FC finished at rock bottom with just five points from as many games as their opponents.

Chennaiyin FC defeated NorthEast United FC twice in the recently concluded edition of the Indian Super League. They won 7-3 away from home and 4-3 at the Marina Arena. The Chennai-based club will head into this fixture as the clear favorites.

Match Details

Match: Chennaiyin FC vs NorthEast United FC, Group D (CFC vs NEUFC)

Date & Time: Tuesday, April 11; 8:30 pm IST

Venue: Manjeri Payyanad Stadium

Squads to choose from

Chennaiyin FC

Goalkeepers: Samik Mitra, Debjit Majumder and Devansh Dabas

Defenders: Fallou Diagne, Vafa Hakhamaneshi, Aakash Sangwan, Sajid Dhot, Bikash Yumnam, Gurmukh Singh, Narayan Das, Monotosh Chakladar and Ajith Kumar

Midfielders: Abdenasser El Khayati, Edwin Sydney Vanspaul, Anirudh Thapa, Julius Duker, Jiteshwor Singh, Mohammed Rafique, Sajal Bag and Givson Singh

Forwards: Petar Sliskovic, Vincy Barretto, Kwame Karikari, Rahim Ali, Ninithoinganba Meetei, Jockson Dhas, Prasanth Karuthadathkuni and Senthamil S.

NorthEast United FC

Goalkeepers: Nikhil Dekha, Arindam Bhattacharja, Mirshad Kottappunna

Defenders: Tondonba Singh, Gurjinder Kumar, Mashoor Shereef, Gaurav Bora, Joe Zoherliana, Hira Mondal, Alex Saji, Alisher Kholmurodov

Midfielders: Rochharzela, Imran Khan, Romain Philippoteaux, Emil Benny, Mohammed Irshad, Jithin MS, Gani Nigam, Sehnaj Singh, Emanuel L, Pragyan Gogoi, Joseph Beitia, Laldanmawia Ralte

Forwards: Wilmar Jordan, Parthib Gogoi, Dipu Mirhda.

Predicted starting XIs

Chennaiyin FC

Samik Mitra, Fallou Diagne, Aakash Sangwan, Bikash Yumnam, Ajith Kumar, Anirudh Thapa, Julius Duker, Abdenasser El Khayati, Rahim Ali, Prasanth Karuthadathkuni, Kwame Karikari.

NorthEast United FC

Arindam Bhattacharja, Alisher Kholmurodov, Hira Mondal, Gurjinder Kumar, Joe Zoherliana, Joseph Beitia, Emil Benny, Mohammed Irshad, Rochharzela, Romain Philippoteaux, Wilmar Jordan.

CFC vs NEUFC Dream11 Fantasy suggestions

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Samik Mitra, Fallou Diagne, Aakash Sangwan, Ajith Kumar, Gurjinder Kumar, Julius Duker, Abdenasser El Khayati, Emil Benny, Romain Philippoteaux, Wilmar Jordan, Kwame Karikari.

Captain: Abdenasser El Khayati | Vice-Captain: Kwame Karikari

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Samik Mitra, Fallou Diagne, Aakash Sangwan, Bikash Yumnam, Hira Mondal, Joe Zoherliana, Anirudh Thapa, Abdenasser El Khayati, Rochharzela, Wilmar Jordan, Rahim Ali.

Captain: Anirudh Thapa | Vice-Captain: Aakash Sangwan

