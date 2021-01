CFC vs OFC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Football Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ISL Match - January 10th, 2020

Matchday 11 of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21 will see a Sunday doubleheader kicking off with Chennaiyin FC taking on Odisha FC. The clash will take place at the Goa Medical College Ground in Bambolim.

Chennaiyin FC occupy the eighth spot on the ISL standings, with 10 points from nine matches. Head coach Csaba Laszlo will hope that the Marina Machans are able to overcome the loss of their skipper Rafael Crivellaro to injury.

The two-time ISL champions were thumped 1-4 by Hyderabad FC in their last game and thus have plenty of work to do ahead of their next match.

Odisha FC are placed in the last spot of the ISL table and have six points from nine matches. They won their first ISL 2020-21 game in their previous encounter against Kerala Blasters FC, after being winless for 8 matches.

Squads to Choose From

Chennaiyin FC

Karanjit Singh, Vishal Kaith, Revanth BY, Samik Mitra, Eli Sabia, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Enes Sipovic, Lalchhuanmawia Fanai, Reagan Singh, Deepak Tangri, Aqib Nawab, Remi Aimol, Ganesan Balaji, Anirudh Thapa, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Rafael Crivellaro, Memo Moura, Fatkhullo Fatkhuloev, Edwin Vanspaul, Thoi Singh, Dhanpal Ganesh, Germanpreet Singh, Abhijit Sarkar, Sinivasan Pandiyan, Aman Chetri, Esmael Goncalves, Jakub Sylvestr, Rahim Ali

Odisha FC

Advertisement

Kamaljit Singh, Ravi Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Ankit Bhuyan, Steven Taylor, Jacob Tratt, Shubham Sarangi, Gaurav Bora, Hendry Antonay, Kamalpreet Singh, George D'Souza, Mohammad Dhot, Saurabh Meher, Cole Alexander, Nandhakumar Sekar, Paul Ramfangzauva, Samuel Lalmuanpuia, Vinit Rai, Thoiba Singh, Isak Vanlalruatfela, Jerry Mawhmingthana, Boaringdao Bodo, Lahrezuala Sailung, Marcelo Pereira, Manuel Onwu, Daniel Lalhlimpuia, Diego Mauricio, Laishram Singh

Predicted Playing XIs

Chennaiyin FC

Vishal Kaith (GK), Jerry Lalrinzuala, Eli Sabia (C), Enes Sipovic, Reagan Singh, Memo Moura, Anirudh Thapa, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Fatkhullo Fatkhuloev, Esmael Goncalves, Jakub Sylvestr

Odisha FC

Arshdeep Singh (GK), Shubham Sarangi, Steven Taylor (C), Jacob Tratt, Hendry Antonay, Vinit Rai, Cole Alexander, Gaurav Bora, Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Diego Mauricio, Manuel Onwu

Match Details

Match: Chennaiyin FC vs Odisha FC

Date: January 10, 2020, at 5:00 PM IST

Venue: GMC Stadium, Bambolim, Goa

CFC vs OFC Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

Advertisement

Dream11 Fantasy suggestions for the ISL clash between Chennaiyin FC and Odisha FC

Fantasy Suggestions #1 - Vishal Kaith (GK), Eli Sabia, Reagan Singh, Steven Taylor, Anirudh Thapa, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Cole Alexander, Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Rahim Ali, Diego Mauricio, Jakub Sylvestr

Captain - Diego Mauricio, Vice-Captain - Anirudh Thapa

Fantasy Suggestions #2 - Vishal Kaith (GK), Eli Sabia, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Jacob Tratt, Anirudh Thapa, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Cole Alexander, Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Diego Mauricio, Manuel Onwu, Jakub Sylvestr

Captain - Anirudh Thapa Vice-Captain - Manuel Onwu