Chennai City FC to play remaining AFC Cup fixtures in Maldives

I-League side Chennai City FC are set to play their remaining AFC Cup fixtures in Maldives, Bassam Adeel Jaleel, President of Football Association of Maldives (FAM), announced on Twitter.

The Rasmee-Dhandu National Stadium in Male, Maldives will host the remaining Group E fixtures. TC Sports Club (Maldives), Basundhara Kings (Bangladesh), and Maziya Sports & Recreation (Maldives) are the other three teams in the group.

The ongoing coronavirus pandemic forced the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) to postpone all footballing activities including the AFC Cup and AFC Champions League. However, after conditions improved in several regions across Asia, the AFC decided to select a few venues across the continent to complete the group-stage games.

Alhamdhulillahi 🙏🏽



We have been awarded to host the AFC group stage E (in a centralized format).



In sha Allah hoping for a successful one and our clubs to reach the next stage of AFC Cup 2020. #towardsfuture 🇲🇻@theafcdotcom @MaldivesFA — Bassam Adeel Jaleel (@bassam_jaleeI) July 20, 2020

Chennai City began campaign with a draw

Chennai City FC drew 2-2 with Maziya Sports & Recreation in their opening AFC Cup game. Basundhara Kings defeated TC Sports Club 5-1 in their Match Day 1 fixture. The group winners will play either the winner of East Asia/ASEAN/Central Asia groups in the Inter-Zone Semi-final.

“The AFC Administration has been in constant dialogue with our MAs, Leagues and Clubs in recent weeks so that we can establish a clear picture of the opportunities that exist in each MA'', said Dato’ Windsor John, the AFC General Secretary, to the AFC website while announcing resumption of AFC Cup and AFC Champions League games.

“During those discussions which began in Kuala Lumpur, Doha, Dubai and Delhi in February and March, and have continued online ever since, we have looked to agree a calendar of matches that will allow us to complete both the club competitions and centralised tournaments in 2020.”

Chennai City's remaining AFC Cup Fixtures :

23 October 2020 - TC Sports Club vs Chennai City FC

26 October 2020 - Chennai City FC vs Basundhara Kings

29 October 2020 - Basundhara Kings vs Chennai City FC

1 November 2020 - Maziya Sports & Recreation vs Chennai City FC

4 November 2020 - Chennai City FC vs TC Sports Club

Chennai City's advancement in the AFC Cup also impacts India's Asian Champions League slots. City has to play the Inter-zone final to secure enough Member Association (MA) points to keep India within touching distance of a direct Asian Champions League (ACL) spot.