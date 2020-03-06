Chennai City FC set to host first-ever AFC Competition in Chennai

Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium

Chennai, March 3rd: Chennai City Football Club (CCFC) are all set to play their first Asian Football Confederation (AFC) cup game in Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Chennai.

With this, Chennai City FC will become the first team to host an AFC cup game in the Tamil Nadu capital. The defending I-League Champions Chennai City FC will be kick starting their AFC cup campaign on the 11th of March 2020.

The clearance for the venue to host the game was given from AFC and further from AIFF.

Chennai City FC will play all their AFC cup home games in Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium Chennai starting against Maziya S&RC from Maldives on the 11th of March 2020, Wednesday. The match is scheduled to kick off at 19:30 hrs IST.

“We tried Coimbatore as our first option, but it could not fill in the standards required for AFC. The team was adamant on playing the home games in Tamil Nadu come what may and we pushed aggressively for Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Chennai” said Rohit Ramesh, President of Chennai City FC.

Mr. Rohit added “we at Chennai city FC will take care of the travel expense to bring our fan clubs southerners and roaring lions for our home games in Chennai. Our supporters are an important member of our CCFC family.”

Southerners and Roaring Lions where excited on hearing this news and where appreciative of the management coming forward in taking care of the travel expense.

Selva and Guru Krishnan the heads of the two fan clubs Roaring lions and Southerners respectively said, “we are grateful for the management for providing us the opportunity to be there along with our team as we take our first step in AFC Cup.”