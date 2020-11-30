Chennaiyin FC 0-0 Kerala Blasters: Player Ratings as Albino Gomes saves penalty to give Blasters a point | ISL 2020-21

Chennaiyin FC drew 0-0 with Kerala Blasters at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim, Goa, in an entertaining match.

Chennaiyin FC started the game on fire and had plenty of chances to score the opener, but their finishing was not at the level it needed to be. Isma, Rafael Crivellaro, and Anirudh Thapa squandered chances in the first half.

Kerala Blasters should have taken the lead midway through the first half when Seityasen Singh's cross found Nongdamba Naorem unmarked at the back-post, but the youngster couldn't make contact with the ball.

The second half was a lot tighter than the first, with clear-cut chances at a premium. Chennaiyin had a big chance to win the game in the 75th minute when Rafael Crivellaro was brought down by Sergio Cidoncha inside the box, and a penalty was awarded. But Jakub Sylvestr's spot-kick was well saved by Albino Gomes.

In the end, Chennaiyin FC joined Hyderabad FC and NorthEast United on four points, while Kerala Blasters are yet to win their first three games under head coach Kibu Vicuna.

Here's how each player fared for both teams in this game.

Chennaiyin FC Player Ratings

Vishal Kaith - 6/10

The only time he was really called on in this game was to prevent Rohit Kumar's venomous strike from distance from going in, and he did his job.

Advertisement

Reagan Singh - 7/10

He was excellent for most of the game. Reagan was instrumental in Chennaiyin winning the penalty, as he went on a darting run down the flank, before finding Crivellaro in the box.

Eli Sabia - 6/10

He was very strong in the aerial duels against Gary Hooper and didn't allow the Englishman space or time to make anything happen.

Enes Sipovic - 7/10

Sipovic had an excellent game at the back for Chennaiyin FC. Kerala Blasters did get into decent positions down the Chennaiyin left flank. Sipovic did really well to front up to the attackers, and snuff out the danger.

Lalchhuanmawia Fanai - 5/10

Fanai had to be substituted before half-time with an injury. Until then, he had a couple of good moments, when he released Chhangte down the flank.

Deepak Tangri - 7/10

Tangri was excellent at the base of the Chennaiyin midfield tonight. He snuffed out the threat of Facundo Pereyra by not giving the Argentine any space to pick his passes.

Anirudh Thapa - 5/10

Thapa didn't have a great game for Chennaiyin. He got into several encouraging positions, but his end-product was poor, with his technique letting him down on a few crucial moments.

Rafael Crivellaro once again pulled the strings in midfield

Rafael Crivellaro - 6/10

Advertisement

At the end of the first half, he took a couple of bizarre set-pieces. But that aside, he was once again superb in creating openings for his side. He also won the penalty, which Sylvestr missed.

Lallianzuala Chhangte - 7/10

Chhangte was one of Chennaiyin's most important attacking outlets throughout the game, with his pace troubling Nishu Kumar.

Isma - 6/10

Isma wasn't as influential in this game as he was in the last game against Jamshedpur. He did well to put Albino under pressure in the first half, and almost forced two mistakes out of the keeper.

Jakub Sylvestr - 4/10

He was poor. Even apart from the missed penalty, he didn't offer much in terms of his hold-up or link-up play.

Substitutes

Jerry Lalrinzuala - 6/10

He had to be alert in dealing with the threat presented by Rahul in the second half, which he did. He should now be ready to start in future games, with Fanai injured.

Fatkhullo Fatkhulloev - 6/10

He stung Albino's palms with a great free-kick in the second half, after coming on to replace Isma.

Memo - N/A

Memo came on with too little time left to make any impact.

Germanpreet Singh - N/A

Germanpreet came on at the same time as Memo