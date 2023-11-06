Chennaiyin FC 0 - 3 FC Goa: Player Ratings for the Gaurs | ISL 2023-24

FC Goa cruised to a convincing 3-0 victory against two-time ISL champions Chennaiyin FC at the Jawaharlal Nehru stadium in Chennai on Sunday (November 5). The win propelled them to the top of the ISL 2023-24 points table.

The Gaurs displayed exceptional attacking intent, overwhelming their opponents from the very beginning. The visitors took the lead in the 13th minute when Carl McHugh orchestrated a brilliant move, setting up Jay Gupta on the left flank. Gupta's precise delivery found Boris Singh, who calmly slotted the ball into the net, giving the visitors an early advantage.

FC Goa continued their relentless assault, and in the 24th minute, Rowllin Borges unleashed a powerful shot from the edge of the box. The ball deflected off a Chennaiyin defender, leaving goalkeeper Debjit Majumder helpless as it curled into the net, doubling Goa's lead.

Chennaiyin FC struggled to find their rhythm, failing to pose a significant threat. FC Goa's goalkeeper, Arshdeep Singh, was alert when called upon, denying Jordan Murray's attempt in the 66th minute.

FC Goa further solidified their victory in the 72nd minute when substitute Udanta Singh made an instant impact, rifling the ball into the top corner from the edge of the box, leaving Chennaiyin FC's defense and goalkeeper with no chance.

The win propelled FC Goa to the top of the league standings with 13 points from five games, highlighting their dominance in the early stages of the season under the adept guidance of Manolo Marquez. Meanwhile, Chennaiyin FC find themselves in the seventh position.

On that note, here's a look at the player ratings from the match:

Player Ratings - FC Goa

Arshdeep Singh (7/10)

FC Goa's custodian had a relatively quiet night, facing minimal threats from Chennaiyin FC. He made a crucial save against Jordan Murray's shot, displaying his sharp reflexes.

Jay Gupta (8/10)

Gupta showcased exceptional defensive skills with three tackles and four interceptions. His involvement in creating opportunities and assisting the first goal for Boris highlighted his versatility on the pitch.

Sandesh Jhingan (7/10)

Jhingan's composure under pressure was evident with six crucial clearances, ensuring stability in the defense. His ability to read the game and make timely interventions kept Chennaiyin FC at bay.

Odei Onaindia (7/10)

Onaindia's aerial dominance and successful defensive duels were vital in maintaining Goa's defensive solidity. His ability to win duels and clear the danger earned the Gaurs a clean sheet.

Seriton Fernandes (7/10)

Fernandes contributed with three tackles and seven clearances, although he faced some challenges during the match. His efforts were crucial in limiting the opposition's attacking opportunities.

Carl McHugh (8/10)

McHugh's commanding presence in the midfield was instrumental for FC Goa. His well-timed assist, two chances created, three clearances, and successful defensive contributions highlighted his all-round performance throughout the game.

Brandon Fernandes (5.5/10)

Fernandes had a challenging day on the field, struggling to create significant opportunities during his 65 minutes of play. His attempts to influence the game were limited.

Victor Rodrigues (6/10)

Rodrigues showcased attacking intent with a few chances created and effective play in the final third. While his contribution was noteworthy, it lacked the cutting edge, not converting the chances into goals.

Boris Thangjam (7/10)

Boris Thangjam's early goal boosted FC Goa's confidence, and his attacking width was instrumental in the team's performance.

Carlos Martinez (5/10)

Martinez had a challenging outing, marked by missed opportunities and a lack of productivity. While he made efforts with a couple of attempts, his inability to convert them into successful plays resulted in a mediocre performance.

Substitutes

Noah Sadaoui (7/10)

Sadaoui made a significant impact upon his return to the side. His dynamic presence on the field led to the creation of some good opportunities and kept the opposition defense on their toes. With his ability to create chances and test the goalkeeper with a couple of attempts on target, Sadaoui's lively performance in the attacking third was commendable.

Paulo Retre (6/10)

Retre controlled the midfield effectively, showcasing his ability to create chances and maintain an impressive passing accuracy.

Udanta Singh (7.5/10)

Despite limited minutes, Singh made a significant impact, scoring a well-deserved goal and contributing effectively in the central role. His energy in the attacking thirds and clinical finishing were evident.

Raynier Fernandes (6/10)

Fernandes had a decent stint in the holding role, providing stability in the midfield. While his impact was moderate, he contributed effectively in the attacking transitions too.