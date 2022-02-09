Chennaiyin FC 0-5 FC Goa: Player Ratings as Gaurs run riot against hapless Marina Machans

FC Goa demolished Chennaiyin FC 5-0 in an Indian Super League (ISL) fixture earlier tonight (February 9). Jorge Ortiz netted a hat-trick after Makan Chote's opener, with Narayan Das scoring an own goal in between.

The Marina Machans looked devoid of ideas and were never in the game. The Gaurs took advantage of the slopiness, scoring after just six minutes and never looking back. Had FC Goa not taken their foot off the pedal in the second half, they could have added more to their tally.

Here are the player ratings for both teams:

Chennaiyin FC

Debjit Majumder - 5/10

Majumder was helpless for all five goals, but didn't command his box well enough.

Narayan Das - 5/10

Das started and ended the game decently, even managing two tackles. He was put in a terrible position by the rest of the Chennaiyin FC defense for his own goal.

Indian Super League @IndSuperLeague | #CFCFCG



Chennaiyin FC fail to deal with a cross and



CFC 0-4 FCG



#HeroISL #LetsFootball 45' GOOOALLLLChennaiyin FC fail to deal with a cross and @FCGoaOfficial score again after an own goal from Narayan Das.CFC 0-4 FCG 45' GOOOALLLL ⚽️ | #CFCFCG Chennaiyin FC fail to deal with a cross and @FCGoaOfficial score again after an own goal from Narayan Das. CFC 0-4 FCG#HeroISL #LetsFootball

Slavko Damjanovic - 5.5/10

Damjanovic tried hard to keep FC Goa at bay, but received little support from his fellow defenders. The Gaurs bombarded him with crosses and he ultimately wilted away.

Deepak Devrani - 5/10

Devrani should've protected his flank better, especially for the second goal, and was caught ball-watching on more than one occasion. He did make a couple of decent blocks, but it was a poor performance from him overall.

Jerry Lalrinzuala - 6/10

Lalrinzuala didn't offer anything going forward, but he did a decent job defensively whenever called upon. He managed a team-high four tackles on a night where Chennaiyin FC seemed to get nowhere near the ball at times.

Anirudh Thapa - 4.5/10

Thapa had a terrible first half where his passing lacked fluency under constant pressure from FC Goa. He also unfortunately deflected the ball into Ortiz's path for the Gaurs' third goal and was hooked off at half-time with an injury.

Ariel Borysiuk - 5.5/10

Borysiuk, like Thapa, was completely blocked off by the opposition midfielders and sorely needed Vladimir Koman next to him to sort things out. He did manage a shot and a tackle though.

Germanpreet Singh - 5/10

Germanpreet Singh added to his list of underwhelming performances this season following his display against FC Goa. The midfielder didn't help his defense out for the first two goals and was anonymous for much of the game.

Ninthoi Meetei - 4/10

Meetei was way too narrow in the first half, allowing Dohling plenty of time and space on the ball. He endured a harrowing first half and was understandably taken off at the break.

Mirlan Murzaev - 6/10

Murzaev seemed to be the only Chennaiyin FC player trying to cause the Gaurs some trouble going forward. However, he too endured a frustrating night overall.

Lukasz Gikiewicz - 5/10

Gikiewicz got almost no service during his time on the pitch and often had to drop deep to get the ball. He had no attempts on the FC Goa goal in a frustrating outing.

Substitutes

Reagan Singh - 5.5/10

Reagan Singh replaced Meetei at half-time. FC Goa's fifth goal came from his flank as he couldn't deal with Dohling. But he did a decent job otherwise.

Edwin Sydney Vanspaul - 6/10

Vanspaul came on for Thapa at half-time. He had a couple of pops from distance but couldn't do much to impact the game.

Nerijus Valskis - 6/10

Valskis replaced Gikiewicz in the 65th minute. He managed a few good passes but didn't consistently get into goalscoring positions.

Rahim Ali - 5.5/10

Ali came on for Germanpreet Singh in the 65th minute. He had one shot on goal which whistled wide when he could've passed it to either Valskis or Murzaev.

Indian Super League @IndSuperLeague



Rahim Ali beats his marker and bursts forward, but drags his shot wide of the post! 🥅



CFC 0-5 FCG



#HeroISL #LetsFootball 66' CHANCE | #CFCFCG Rahim Ali beats his marker and bursts forward, but drags his shot wide of the post! 🥅CFC 0-5 FCG 66' CHANCE | #CFCFCG Rahim Ali beats his marker and bursts forward, but drags his shot wide of the post! 🥅CFC 0-5 FCG#HeroISL #LetsFootball

Syed Suhail Pasha - 6/10

Pasha replaced Borysiuk in the 74th minute. He attempted a couple of ambitious passes but didn't do much otherwise.

