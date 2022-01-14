Chennaiyin FC 1 - 1 Hyderabad FC: Player ratings as teams share points

Chennaiyin FC and Hyderabad FC shared points after the match ended in a draw, with both teams scoring one goal each.

Chennaiyin FC took the lead early into the match when Sajid Dhot's header flew past Laximant Kattimani's outstretched arms. The Marina Machans almost entered half-time with a lead when Javier Siverio headed in a cross from Asish Rai to level scores.

Hyderabad FC looked the dominant side against Chennaiyin FC for most of the game. Debjit Majumder's brilliant performance between the sticks helped his team secure a point against the Nizams, something Bozidar Bandovic won't be too disappointed with.

Here are the players' ratings from the clash between the Chennaiyin FC and Hyderabad FC.

Chennaiyin FC Player Ratings

Debjit Majumder (7.5): The experienced shot-stopper rose to the occasion and rescued his team from losing the match. He made 9 saves and conceded 1 throughout the match.

Sajid Dhot (7): Just playing his second match for Chennaiyin FC, Sajid Dhot had a game to remember as he scored his debut goal for the club. He was also quite solid defensively.

Slavko Damjanovic (6): Damjanovic had an average game, having made a few clearances and interceptions. However, he was marking Siverio when the latter scored the goal.

Narayan Das (6.5): Das had a decent outing at the back with 5 tackles and 5 clearances. He also did not make any glaring mistakes which cost his team.

Jerry Lalrinzuala(6): Playing as a wing-back, more attacking contributions were expected from Jerry. However, he did a decent job defensively.

Edwin Vanspaul (6.5): Vanspaul did what was expected of him. He played with a passing accuracy of 81% and did well to help the team defensively.

Germanpreet Singh (6): Germanpreet could have done better in midfield to make an impact. He intercepted more passes than anyone else on his team(4).

Anirudh Thapa (7): Took an excellent free-kick to assist Sajid Dhot for the goal. The skipper was one of Chennaiyin FC's best players on the night.

Ninthoinganba Meitei (6): Playing in an unnatural position, the youngster left much to be desired in attack.

Nerijus Valskis (5.5): The forward had a forgettable match. He took 0 shots and was substituted after 63 minutes.

Mirlan Murzaev (6): Similar to Valskis, Murzaev had a forgettable match with only one shot on target. Was substituted around the hour mark.

Substitutes:

Rahim Ali (5.5): Did not have any impact attackingly after coming on.

Lukasz Gikiewicz (5.5): After being brought on, Gikiewicz could not make any difference to the scoreline.

Reagan Singh and Lallianzuala Chhangte (N/A): Both played just one minute and hence cannot be rated for their performance.

Hyderabad FC Player Ratings

Laxmikant Kattimani (6.5): The custodian conceded a goal early into the match. He was not tested much barring that.

Asish Rai (7): Asish Rai had a good game, bagging one assist to show for his efforts. Rai did decently at the back too.

Chinglesana Singh (6.5): Chinglensena did well at the back and warded off any trouble caused by the Chennaiyin FC attack.

Juanan (6): Juanan did not have much to do in the match defensively.

Akash Mishra (7): Mishra did not disappoint, contributing both in the attack and in the defense. Overall, a good game for the left-back.

Joao Victor (6): The Hyderabad FC skipper was on tune with his passing and helped out defensively.

Souvik Chakrabarti (6): Chakrabarti did not have much involvement in the play. Was substituted off after an hour of play.

Nikhil Poojary (5): Nikhil Poojary had a forgettable match with just 29% passing accuracy and 0 crosses over the course of the match.

Edu Garcia (7.5): Though the midfielder did not have any goal contribution, he created loads of chances for Javier Siverio up front - a staggering 9 chances in the match.

Aniket Jadhav (6.5): Aniket troubled the Chennaiyin FC wing-back with his runs and crosses. The youngster had a good game overall.

Javier Siverio (7): In Ogbeche's absence, the young forward scored a goal to equalize for Hyderabad FC. Could have scored at least one more to hand his team a win.

Substitutes-

Yasir Mohammad (5.5): Yasir did not have an impact for his side after coming on.

Sahil Tavora (5.5): Had an average game after being brought into the match.

Aaren D'Silva (5): Played just 9 minutes and did not have anything to do in attack.

Edited by Habil Ahmed Sherule