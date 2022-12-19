Chennaiyin FC 1-1 Kerala Blasters: Manjappada players ratings as they drop points against the fiercest rivals in the 2022/23 ISL encounter

Vincy Barretto's second-half goal canceled out a well-taken goal by Sahal Abdul Samad as Chennaiyin FC powered back to draw the game 1-1 against Kerala Blasters at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on Monday, November 19.

Sahal opened the scoring for Manjappada when he chipped the ball over Debjit Majumder in the 24th minute. A mixture of Chennaiyin's highline, Debjit's poor positioning, and an exquisite through ball from Ivan Kaliuzhnyi helped the visitors take the lead against the run of play.

Thomas Brdaric's side had an excellent opportunity to draw level in the first half. However, Vafa Hakhamaneshi missed a free header following a delicious cross from Julius Duker.

The hosts kept on applying pressure after the half-time interval and eventually got the deserved equalizer through Kerala Blasters' old boy Vincy Barretto. After receiving the ball from Edwin, Rahim Ali unleashed a ferocious volley, which was saved by Prabhsukhan Gill. The ball fell to the feet of Vincy, who struck the ball firmly from point-blank range to level the game in the 48th minute.

The game did not have another clear-cut opportunity until the final whistle. Chennaiyin FC continue to remain seventh with 14 points, while Kerala Blasters have climbed up to fourth spot having played 10 games this campaign.

On that note, let's look at how Kerala Blasters players fared in this contest.

Kerala Blasters player ratings

Prabhsukhan Gill - 7/10: Prabhsukhan Gill was unlucky to concede the goal after getting a firm hand to a thunderous shot from Rahim Ali. Overall, he had a good game.

Sandeep Singh - 6.5/10: Although Sandeep was not adventurous in the attacking positions, the right-back produced a solid defensive display against Prasanth. However, he struggled to deal with Rahim Ali, who improved the Blues' attack.

Hormipam Ruivah - 6/10: Hormipam did not have his best game as he struggled to win duels in the defensive areas of the pitch. The centre-back was often dragged by Sliskovic, who had a decent game despite not scoring.

Marko Leskovic - 7/10: Leskovic thwarted numerous attacks of Chennaiyin FC with his physicality and aerial prowess. He neutralized the threat possessed by Sliskovic.

Nishu Kumar - 6.5/10: Nishu Kumar struggled to deal with the flashy Vincy Barretto as the game progressed. The left-back was exploited on the defensive side during the second half.

Jeakson Singh - 7/10: Jeakson won many ground and aerial duels. He recycled the ball in the midfield and allowed others to get further ahead on the pitch to attack.

Ivan Kaliuzhnyi - 7/10: Ivan produced a solid display in the middle of the park. He won the midfield battle comfortably and dictated the play to help his forwards. His delicious ball was the difference in picking out Samad, who was the difference-maker in the first half.

Rahul KP - 6/10: Akash Sangwan did not allow a breather for Rahul KP by constantly closing him down. The young Indian winger struggled to make an impact throughout the game.

Sahal Abdul Samad - 8/10: Sahal demonstrated flashes of brilliance but failed to cause trouble throughout the game, excluding the goal. He took too much time on the ball and didn't look at his best.

Adrian Luna - 7.5/10: Adrian Luna did not score or assist in the game, but he produced a spellbinding display in the defensive and offensive areas of the pitch and led the team from the front. His work rate helped Kerala Blasters on numerous occasions.

Dimitrios Diamantakos - 6/10: The striker rarely troubled Fallou Diagne and Vafa Hakhamaneshi throughout the game. He was not efficient with the ball as he lost possession on many occasions.

Substitutes:

Jessel Carneiro - 7/10: It was a promising cameo off the bench for Jessel Carneiro. The left-back regained control through the left defensive flank and produced an excellent pass, which Diamantakos failed to capitalize.

Saurav Mondal - 6.5/10: He slowed the tempo of the game after coming on.

Apostolos Giannou - 6/10: He was not effective after replacing Ivan.

Victor Mongil - N/A: He came on during the closing stages of the game.

Bidyashagar Singh - N/A: The young Kerala forward was on the pitch for a couple of minutes only.

