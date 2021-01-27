Chennaiyin FC 1 - 1 Mumbai City FC: Player ratings as Islanders are held to a frustrating draw

Chennaiyin FC and Mumbai City FC played out a 1-1 draw in match 71 of the 2020-21 ISL.

An error in the box by Ahmed Jahouh resulted in a Chennaiyin FC penalty which helped them equalize.

Here is how each player fared in the game.

Chennaiyin FC Player Ratings

Vishal Kaith - 6/10

Kaith could not have done much for the goal that his side conceded from a cross. Apart from that, he was an assured presence between the sticks for most of the game.

Reagan Singh - 6/10

Reagan's energy held him in good stead in this match, where he had to do a lot of running up and down the flank to track the Mumbai City FC forwards and wingers.

Eli Sabia - 7/10

Advertisement

Eli Sabia could have put his side ahead in the first half with a header. Defensively, he did very little wrong, apart from his marking for the goal.

Enes Sipovic - 6.5/10

Sipovic could be held culpable for the goal that his team conceded, as it was scored from a position he would normally be occupying.

Jerry Lalrinzuala - 6.5/10

Like Reagan, Jerry too was kept busy through the game by the Mumbai City FC wingers, and he coped with their threat with competency.

Germanpreet Singh - 6/10

Germanpreet Singh got a rare start for Chennaiyin FC, and he did not look rusty or out of place at all. However, he could have been more accurate with his passing.

Memo Moura - 6.5/10

Moura has been an important player for every team he has represented over the years, and with his tough tackling and distribution, one could see why. He was one of Chennaiyin's best players on the day.

Thoi Singh - 6/10

Thoi Singh executed his manager's instructions to the T, always pressing the opposition and looking to win the ball off them. A good performance from him.

Lallianzuala Chhangte - 6.5/10

Chhangte came close to scoring in the first half with a rasping effort that stung the palms of Amrinder. He seems to be improving his form with every passing game.

Jakub Sylvestr - 6/10

Advertisement

Sylvestr won the penalty which led to Esmael Goncalves converting the spot kick to equalize for Chennaiyin FC. But barring that important contribution, he failed to spot Goncalves' runs throughout the game.

Esmael Goncalves - 6.5/10

Goncalves cut a frustrated figure for most of the match, unhappy with the service that he was receiving. But when it mattered, he stepped up to score the all-important penalty for his team.

Mumbai City FC Player Ratings

Amrinder Singh - 6.5/10

Amrinder could have done nothing to stop the penalty he conceded, but once again, he was in top form, throwing himself around the sticks to make every conceivable save.

Amey Ranawade - 7/10

Rightly awarded the man of the match, Ranawade was defensively astute, and smart with his passing. He almost scored in the dying moments of the game with an effort from out of the box.

Mourtada Fall - 6.5/10

It was a no-nonsense display from Mourtada Fall, who played as an old-school centre-back, heading away every ball that he contested. A solid display from the Senegalese.

Hernan Santana - 6/10

Santana kept play ticking over, and was more of a ball-playing centre back than Fall on the day. He left his man a couple of times, however, and could have been more positionally aware.

Vignesh Dakshinamurthy - 6.5/10

Dakshinamurthy seems to be improving with every game that he plays, and even today till the point he was substituted, he had an excellent game down the left flank.

Rowllin Borges - 7.5/10

Borges just seems to cruise through games, and the ease with which he plays was on full display today. He never panicked, was hard in the tackle, and always kept the ball moving.

Ahmed Jahouh - 6.5/10

Advertisement

Normally excellent, Ahmed Jahouh did not have his best game, and gave away a penalty needlessly in the dying moments which meant Mumbai City FC dropped two points.

Raynier Fernandes - 6/10

Raynier ran hard for most of the game, but apart from that, he was loose in his passing and did not have the impact he would have desired.

Hugo Boumous - 6.5/10

There is a lazy elegance about Hugo Bomous, and no amount of verbal spats that he got into on the pitch sullied that. All his performance was missing was an assist.

Bipin Singh - 6.5/10

Bipin Singh delivered an excellent cross for Ogbeche to convert and give Mumbai City FC the lead in the first half. He has been one of the most important players for the Islanders this season.

Bartholomew Ogbeche - 6.5/10

Ogbeche got the start that he richly deserved, and scored with an excellent header, towering above the opposition. He was disappointed to be substituted, and with the game he was having, you wouldn't blame him for that.