In a commanding match of display at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai, Mohun Bagan Super Giant emerged victorious, defeating Chennaiyin FC with a scoreline of 3-1 in the ongoing Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24 season.

From the onset, Mohun Bagan SG, led by Juan Ferrando, exhibited their attacking brand of football, with Anwar Ali's early attempt setting the tone. MBSG wasted no time asserting their dominance, with Australian striker Dimitri Petratos finding the net in the 22nd minute after a precise cross from Sahal Abdul Samad.

Their lead was further solidified just before halftime when Sahal’s deflected shot fell to Jason Cummings, who made no mistake converting in the 45+3rd minute, giving the visitors a comfortable 2-0 lead at the break.

Chennaiyin FC, determined to stage a comeback, introduced Brazilian playmaker Rafael Crivellaro, who made an instant impact by converting a free-kick in the 55th minute of the game to make it 1-2.

However, Mohun Bagan SG swiftly responded, with Sahal Abdul Samad once again at the heart of the action. His dazzling run in the 56th minute created space for Manvir Singh, who clinically finished to restore the two-goal cushion for the Mariners.

Despite Chennaiyin FC's efforts to mount a comeback, Mohun Bagan SG's defense held firm, ensuring they secured their third consecutive win of the season. This victory further cements Mohun Bagan Super Giant's position as a formidable force in the ISL.

Mohun Bagan SG: Player Ratings

Vishal Kaith (7/10): The custodian of MBSG, showed his composure with excellent ball collections and decent distribution. Despite facing minimal threats, he maintained his focus throughout the game, earning his team a crucial clean sheet in terms of goals conceded.

Anwar Ali (8/10): Anwar was the defensive linchpin for Mohun Bagan, exhibiting his expertise with 2 tackles, 4 clearances, and 3 interceptions. His ability to initiate precise long balls from the backline was instrumental in setting up attacking plays for his team.

Brandon Hamill (7/10): Hamill’s solidity in defense was evident through his 4 tackles, 3 clearances, and 3 interceptions. His aerial skills and timely duels helped Mohun Bagan thwart Chennaiyin’s set-piece threats, maintaining stability at the back.

Subhashish Bose (7/10): Bose displayed resilience in the face of Chennaiyin’s second-half onslaught, making 2 crucial tackles and clearances, playing as left back. His timely blocks and interceptions absorbed the pressure, ensuring his team’s defensive integrity remained intact.

Anirudh Thapa (6.5/10): Thapa had a mixed game, excelling in attacking transitions with crisp passing and creating chances. Not his usual performance as his defensive contributions were limited, highlighting an area for improvement in his overall game.

Sahal Abdul Samad (9/10): Sahal emerged as the hero of the match, orchestrating the game from midfield. His 2 tackles, 2 interceptions, 3 chances created, and 2 assists showcased his all-rounded brilliance. He was the heartbeat of Mohun Bagan’s attacking moves.

Manvir Singh (8/10): Manvir Singh’s impact grew as the game progressed. Despite a quiet first half, he came to life in the second, scoring a vital goal and providing an assist. His ability to create opportunities and convert them showcased his attacking prowess.

Liston Colaco (7/10): Liston, in this game, displayed a solid versatility. It was evident with 2 tackles, 4 interceptions, and 2 chances created. While his defensive work rate was commendable, he struggled with his shooting accuracy, an aspect he could refine in future games.

Hugo Boumous (8/10): Boumous was the creative force in Mohun Bagan’s midfield, boasting an impressive passing accuracy of 90%. His ability to craft goal-scoring opportunities with 2 key passes and his involvement in the attacking buildup was pivotal.

Jason Cummings (8/10): the Australian Frmward exhibited his attacking prowess with a well-taken goal and 4 key passes. His dynamism and creativity troubled the Chennaiyin defense, making him a constant threat throughout his time on the pitch.

Dimitri Petratos (8.5/10): Petratos continued his influential form, scoring an early goal and creating 4 chances for his teammates. His precise crosses and vision in the final third added an extra dimension to Mohun Bagan’s attacking play.

Substitutes

Glan Martins (5/10): Martins had limited impact after his introduction, struggling to influence the game significantly.

Hector Yuste (7/10): Yuste came onto the pitch in the final 75th minute of the match. He provided defensive stability and composure after coming on, ensuring the Mariners maintained their lead against a resurgent Chennaiyin side.

Armando Sadiku (5/10): Sadiku showcased glimpses of creativity with a few chances created, but his impact remained moderate, leaving room for improvement.