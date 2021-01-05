Chennaiyin FC 1-4 Hyderabad FC: Player Ratings as Nizams reign supreme in a five-goal thriller | ISL 2020-21

Hyderabad FC returned to winning ways in the 2020-21 Indian Super League (ISL) as they beat Chennaiyin FC 4-1 at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim. Halicharan Narzary scored a brace (53', 79') while Joel Chianese (50') and Joao Victor (74') scored the remaining goals for the Nizams.

Anirudh Thapa (67') did score a goal for Chennaiyin FC, but it became inconsequential while deciding the outcome of the match.

Here are the Player Ratings from the match.

Chennaiyin FC

Vishal Kaith - 6.5/10

Chianese could have scored two goals for Hyderabad FC in the first half, but Kaith's brilliant saves from point-blank range denied him. A miscommunication between him and Sabia led to Chennaiyin FC conceding the first goal.

Reagan Singh - 7/10

Reagan's overlapping run in the 67th minute ended with Thapa tapping home his low cross to score Chennaiyin FC's only goal.

Enes Sipovic - 6/10

Sipovic made a lot of wayward passes while Chennaiyin FC was trying to build from the back. The Bosnian also didn't hold his lines properly.

Eli Sabia - 7/10

Eli Sabia had a better game compared to Enes Sipovic for Chennaiyin FC against Hyderabad FC (Image Courtesy: ISL Media)

Sabia covered up for his partner-in-crime with some vital blocks and interceptions to keep Chennaiyin FC in contention.

Jerry Lalrinzuala - 6.5/10

Jerry had a mixed day in the field. He combined well with Chhangte while rushing forward. But Hyderabad FC targeted him in the first half due to his defensive frailties.

Memo Moura - 6/10

Memo had a subdued performance by his standards as Hyderabad FC dictated the tempo in the center of the park.

Deepak Tangri - 6/10

Like his central midfield partner Memo, Tangri too didn't cover his lines properly and allowed the opposition to have the upper hand in the midfield.

Anirudh Thapa - 7/10

Anirudh Thapa was the lone shining prospect for Chennaiyin FC against Hyderabad FC (Image Courtesy: ISL Media)

In the absence of Crivellaro, Thapa played in an advanced role in the midfield. He created problems for Hyderabad FC with his crosses and deservedly got a goal by being at the right place at the right time.

Jakub Sylvestr - 6.5/10

Sylvestr's tryst with missing chances continued when he failed to keep his header on target in the 20th minute. He was taken off early in the second half.

Rahim Ali - 6/10

Playing in the right-wing, Ali couldn't contribute much for Chennaiyin FC as the two shots which he took were off-target.

Lallianzuala Chhangte - 7.5/10

Chhangte troubled Hyderabad FC with his lung-bursting runs in the left flank. In the 31st minute, he cut past Asish and Odei and took a shot. But, Kattimani made a brilliant save to deny him.

Hyderabad FC

Laxmikant Kattimani - 7/10

Kattimani produced some good saves in the first half. However, he committed a blunder in the second half and Chennaiyin FC got a goal back.

Akash Mishra - 8/10

Mishra rushed forward with his overlapping runs and created problems for Chennaiyin FC. Defensively, he was astute.

Odei Onaindia - 7/10

Odei made some timely lunging tackles and clearances to keep Chennaiyin FC at bay.

Chinglensana Singh - 6.5/10

Singh partnered Odei in the heart of the defense and produced a disciplined performance.

Asish Rai - 7/10

Asish had trouble dealing with Chhangte's pace but contributed a lot offensively. While overlapping, he lodged in some dangerous-looking crosses for Hyderabad FC.

Joao Victor - 8/10

Joao Victor scored the third goal for Hyderabad FC against Chennaiyin FC (Image Courtesy: ISL Media)

Victor produced a good shift in the center of the park with a passing accuracy of 90%. He also got a goal for Hyderabad FC in the 74th minute by keeping his shot beyond the reach of Chennaiyin FC's goalkeeper.

Souvik Chakrabarti - 6/10

Souvik delivered a below-par performance in the center of the park and was taken off at half-time.

Mohammed Yasir - 8/10

Operating as an attacking midfielder, Yasir got the better of Memo and Tangri in the midfield duels. He even registered an assist later when he laid the ball for Joao Victor.

Joel Chianese - 7.5/10

Although Joel Chianese missed some opportunities for Hyderabad FC in the first half, he made up for it by giving his side the lead later (Image Courtesy: ISL Media)

Chianese looked off-color in the first half when he missed a sitter. However, he capitalized on miscommunication to give Hyderabad FC the lead later.

Halicharan Narzary - 9/10

Narzary scored two fabulous goals for Hyderabad FC. In the 53rd minute, he blasted the ball in the roof of the net with a venomous strike. Twenty-six minutes later, he beat the offside trap and caressed the ball into the back of the net by perfectly placing it.

Aridane Santana - 8/10

Although Santana didn't have a goal to show for his efforts, his imposing presence upfront resulted in Hyderabad FC creating some good half-chances.