Chennaiyin FC started their 2023 Durand Cup campaign with a convincing 3-1 victory over southern rivals Hyderabad FC.

Chinglensana Singh opened the scoring for the Nizmas, but an own goal by Alex Saji and successful strikes from newcomers Connor Shields and Jordan Murray cemented a vital victory for the Marina Machans.

Both teams started the game with high intensity, leading to goals being scored on both ends. Hyderabad FC took the lead in the fifth minute when Jiteshwor Singh's lunging challenge resulted in a penalty. Chinglensana Singh stepped up and notched the opening goal of the contest.

Nevertheless, Chennaiyin FC equalized just two minutes after the first goal. Farukh Chaudhary's well-executed low-driven cross took an unfortunate deflection off Alex Saji, leading to an own goal.

The Marina Machans surged ahead in the 15th minute thanks to debutant Connor Shields. Jordan Murray capitalized on a blunder by goalkeeper Anuj Kumar, subsequently setting up Shields, who placed the ball into the back of the net.

The first half ended with Chennaiyin FC taking a well-deserving lead, as Hyderabad struggled to get into the game.

The pattern continued as the Marina Machans doubled their advantage through Jordan Murray within 45 seconds into the second half. Hyderabad posed a few problems for Chennaiyin towards the end of the game, but they stayed compact and defended resolutely to seal a comfortable 3-1 victory.

On that note, let’s look at how the Marina Machans fared against Hyderabad FC.

Chennaiyin FC player ratings

Debjit Majumder [6/10]

Throughout the match, Debjit had minimal involvement except for a solitary save, which came from Mohammad Yasir's long-range attempt during the second half.

His passing, however, was poor as he gave away the ball cheaply on a couple of occasions.

Ajith Kumar [7/10]

Ajith was given a more reserved role compared to Sangwan, but he was solid defensively. Additionally, he had a chance for an assist during the second half, but Murray missed the opportunity.

Ankit Mukherjee [7.5/10]

Ankit had a nervy start as he gave away the ball a couple of times in the early stages. Nevertheless, he showed composure with his passing and effectively guided Chennaiyin FC’s youthful back four.

Bikash Yumnam [7/10]

Like his center-back partner, Bikash encountered a challenging beginning to the match. Nevertheless, he progressively settled into the game and made some pivotal interceptions.

Aaksah Sangwan [7/10]

Sangwan was given the license to push forward and combined well with Farukh Choudhary on the left flank. Nonetheless, he will be dissatisfied with the quality of his crosses and final passes and will look to improve this facet in the upcoming matches.

Jiteshwor Singh [6/10]

Jiteshwor’s clumsy challenge resulted in a penalty awarded to Hyderabad FC. Despite committing a number of tactical fouls in the midfield, his energy proved vital for Chennaiyin FC's pressing.

Ayush Adhikari [8/10]

Making his debut for Chennaiyin, Aysuh displayed a strong work ethic, frequently positioning himself between the lines to receive passes.

He also assisted Murray for the Marina Machans' third goal with an inch-perfect lobbed ball. Notably, Ayush had exceptional precision in some of his touches and short passes, which is certainly a promising sign for Owen Coyle's plans.

Farukh Choudhary [7.5/10]

Choudhary was lively on the left flank and often looked to get past his marker. He did so effectively and set up the first goal brilliantly with a left-footed cross.

Rahim Ali [5/10]

Ali struggled to get into the game, as Chennaiyin FC often looked to progress through the left flank. He was eventually replaced by Vincy Barretto in the second half after an underwhelming performance.

Connor Shields [9/10]

Shields’ pace posed a constant challenge for Hyderabad FC's central defenders throughout the match. He capitalized on the Nizams' error to score with a composed finish, marking his debut with a goal for his new club.

Jordan Murray [9/10]

Like his strike partner, Murray was heavily involved in Channaiyin FC's attacks. He provided an assist to Shields for the team's second goal and scored his first goal with a well-executed run and finish.

Overall, he showed his ability to hold up play and bring his teammates effectively into the game, while his pace was also a crucial factor in Chennaiyin's success.

Substitutes

Vincy Barretto [8/10]

Barretto injected pace into Chennaiyin FC's wide areas. He consistently posed a threat over the last half-hour, often bypassing the defender with ease. Furthermore, he had the chance to register a goal, yet couldn't convert a one-on-one opportunity in the closing moments of the match.

Rafael Crivellaro [8/10]

Crivellaro's eagerly awaited comeback lived up to expectations. Despite only playing for twenty minutes, he managed to create two huge opportunities, although neither of them was converted into a goal.

Mohammed Rafique [8/10]

Rafique tightened the ship in midfield towards the end of the game, while his passing was also solid.

Ninthoinganba Meetei [N/A]

Arrived too late to mark.

Sachu Siby [N/A]

Arrived too late to mark.