Chennaiyin FC 3-4 FC Goa: 3 reasons why the Gaurs came out on top in this high-scoring clash | ISL 2019-20

Karthik Raj FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 Published Dec 26, 2019

Dec 26, 2019 IST SHARE

Brandon Fernandes and Ferran Corominas were on the scoresheet once again for the Gaurs. (Image: ISL)

FC Goa extended their lead over second-placed ATK with an entertaining 3-4 away win over two-time champions Chennaiyin FC at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai. Although, the home side mounted a comeback inspired by Rafael Crivellaro in the second half, three goals from FC Goa in the first 45 minutes had Chennaiyin FC always looking to fight against the tide.

The game got off to a scrappy start with neither team holding the ball for too long until Ahmed Jahouh wrestled Andre Schembri down to the ground in an area which was very close to the 18-yard box. Chennaiyin FC's players appealed vigorously to earn a penalty to only see the referee waving play on.

After this incident, the Marina Machans made some incisive moves without ever threatening the opposition's goal-keeper but FC Goa suddenly took the lead in the 26th minute when Tondonba Singh's mistake was turned into a superb quick passing routine which saw Ahmed Jahouh giving the finishing touch to earn his first ISL goal. Two more individual mistakes from Lucian Goian saw FC Goa going into the tunnel with a 3-0 lead at half-time.

With manager Owen Coyle seemingly motivating his players during the break, Chennaiyin FC returned as a completely different side to reduce the deficit to just goal by the 59th minute when Andre Schembri and Rafael Crivellaro popped up with a goal each.

While Schembri was left unmarked during a Crivellaro corner-kick for the first goal, some impressive show of strength from Lallianzuala Chhangte saw Nerijus Valskis setting up a neat goal for Crivellaro with a superb assist.

With the Chennaiyin FC side playing with a high back-line in order to equalise the scoreline, Goa once again made use of the vacant spaces in the opposition half to score against the run of play when Hugo Boumous released a superb through ball which saw Ferran Cormominas deceive the home's side off-side trap to score his seventh goal of the season.

Chennaiyin FC's main-man Rafael Crivellaro curled a superb shot into the far post in the dying minutes of the game but it proved to be too little, too late in the end.

#3 FC Goa clinical with their opportunities in the first half

Ahmed Jahouh finally got the monkey off his back with his maiden ISL goal. (Image: ISL)

A big problem in the ongoing Indian Super League season has been how most of the teams have fluffed golden opportunities in front of goal. The overall output from wingers has also been disappointing as their crosses have mostly been off target.

However, whenever Chennaiyin FC made a mistake on Thursday, FC Goa penalised them with regular goals. Just when nothing was going right in the first 20 minutes for FC Goa with their players surprisingly giving away the ball too easily, the home side's left-back Tondonba Singh made a costly mistake by passing the ball straight to Ferran Corominas. After that it was pretty predictable as the trio of Coro, Hugo Boumous and Ahmed Jahouh exchanged a few passes before the Moroccan slammed in his first ever ISL goal.

The second goal was also gifted when Chennaiyin FC skipper Lucian Goian was robbed off the ball by an onrushing Brandon Fernandes and the in-form Goan crisply lofted the ball over custodian Vishal Kaith to double the lead. With the home side looking beleaguered, Goa made it 3-0 when Jackichand Singh's cross into the six-yard box wasn't dealt properly only for Hugo Boumous to have enough time to take two touches before tapping in the ball.

When a side goes three to the good in the first half itself, opposition teams rarely stand a chance to make a good enough comeback and Chennaiyin FC were left to endure the same in the end.

