Chennaiyin FC beat NorthEast United FC 2-1 to secure an advantage in the Playoff race | ISL 2023-24

Chennaiyin FC defeated NorthEast United FC 2-1 in their ISL 2023-24 matchweek 21 game in Chennai on Tuesday, April 9. It was both sides' game number 21 of the season, and Chennaiyin FC moved to sixth place in the points table, having secured 27 points. NorthEast United FC stays in eighth position with 23 points.

It was a must-win game for both sides as a defeat would have almost meant elimination. While the loss meant a sure elimination for NorthEast United FC, a similar result would mean a lot of complicated results for Chennaiyin FC to qualify for the playoffs.

The game started as a cagey affair, with the teams trying hard to score an early goal but failing to do so. Jordan Murray and Mohammed Bemammer failed to convert the chances that came their way. The scoreboard at halftime read 0-0. Both sides had an attacking approach in the second half.

Owen Coyle introduced Rahim Ali into the game in place of Farukh Choudhary at the start of the second half. The substitution seemed to work wonders for Chennaiyin FC. NorthEast United FC finally broke the deadlock, courtesy of a Jithin MS strike in the 49th minute. Jithin made full use of a pass from Sarthik, played a one-two with Pathib Gogoi, and made no mistake in slotting the ball past Debjit Mukherjee to give NorthEast United FC the lead.

Owen Coyle made a comeback in the game and leveled the scores in the 72nd minute when Akash Sangwan scored directly from a corner. Ankit Mukherjee scored in added time to end NorthEast United FC's dream of making the playoffs.

With today's result, it is either Chennaiyin FC or East Bengal FC who would move forward in the league.

Chennaiyin FC are favourites for the top six spot after Tuesday's result

Akshak Sangwan scored a goal today (Image Courtesy: ISL Media)

The match started in a wayward way for the Marina Machans as they tried hard to take control of the game but failed to do so. If Chennaiyin FC manage to draw their last game against FC Goa, they will qualify for the last four.

NorthEast United FC are out of the playoff race

Jithin scored the goal for NEUFC today ( Image courtesy: ISL Media)

NorthEast United FC are out of the playoff race for this reason. The John Abraham-owned franchise made some good moves in the first half today. Star players like Robson and Doreilinton will be invaluable in getting their signatures done.