Chennaiyin FC coach Csaba László confirms backroom staff for 2020-21 season

With a little over three weeks left for the start of the 2020/21 season of the Indian Super League, Chennaiyin FC head coach Csaba László has announced the names of the remaining members of his backroom staff. Admir Kozlić, Csaba Gabris, and Martin Raska have joined the club as assistant coach, sports scientist, and goalkeeping coach, respectively.

The trio joins an existing backroom staff comprising Syed Sabir Pasha and Santosh Kashyap at Chennaiyin FC. László was certainly pleased following the appointment of the new coaches to create a family atmosphere within the club.

"I am delighted to confirm my staff members, that includes Admir, Martin, and my namesake Csaba! Along with the existing staff, we aim to have a successful season on and off the pitch. We will do everything in our power to create a family atmosphere that helps the team achieve the objectives on the pitch, which is to win matches. We aspire to play an attractive brand of football that will please our fans watching back home. I along with the trio joining us cannot wait to get started with the team on the training pitch. Exciting times lie ahead!" said a pleased László on the announcement.

'Excited to work with the players' - Admir Kozlić says after joining Chennaiyin FC

Admir Kozlić, the Slovakian who joins as assistant coach expressed gratitude after the welcome he received. Kozlić went on to reaffirm that he is indeed looking forward to securing a top-four finish in a bid to secure the ISL title that eluded Chennaiyin FC last season.

“My immense gratitude to everyone at Chennaiyin FC for the warm welcome. To join a club with such a great reputation is a challenge I am really looking forward to. I am excited about working with the players on the pitch and developing them. And to help the club achieve our goals. Along with our Head Coach, I have a good rapport with the entire staff already. Our first objective will be to ensure our entire squad adapts well to the surroundings, and that we finish in the top four,” said a focused Kozlić on joining CFC.