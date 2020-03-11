Chennaiyin FC coronavirus advisory to fans travelling for Hero ISL final

Goa, March 11, 2020: In the midst of the coronavirus outbreak, Chennaiyin FC would like to urge the fans travelling to Goa for the Hero Indian Super League final to follow some quick and easy measures to prevent and control the spread.

Some simple measures to follow while travelling include the following:

Wearing a mask. If a mask is not available then cover the mouth with a handkerchief or tissue while coughing or sneezing.

Try and avoid touching public use objects like door handles, side railings etc.

Avoid touching your face, rubbing your eyes scratching your nose or face.

Wash your hands with soap and water as much as possible.

These few simple tips can help prevent infection for you and for others around you.

Anyone displaying symptoms that are consistent with coronavirus should ensure they get themselves checked at the earliest and try and avoid contact with others.