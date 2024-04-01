Chennaiyin FC defeat Mohun Bagan Super Giant 3-2 to move to 9th on the table | ISL 2023-24

Chennaiyin FC beat Mohun Bagan Super Giant 3-2 on Sunday, March 31, in their ISL 2023-24 match week 20 game at the Vivekananda Yuva Bharti Kirangan in Kolkata. It was the 19th game of the season for both sides.

The Mariners came into the game being placed second in the points table with 39 points from 18 games. With the result, they stayed in second position. Chennaiyin FC came into the game, being placed 11th in the points table with 18 points from 18 games. With a victory today they moved to ninth in the points table.

The game was a crucial game for both sides but for different reasons. Mohun Bagan Super Giants needed the three points to stay level with Mumbai City FC and be in the race for the league shield. The Marina Machans needed the victory to stay in the race for the playoff spot.

The match started with the home team venturing forward more and creating the bulk of chances. Dimitri Petratos and Joni Kauko were influential in the opening minutes of the game. Liston Colaco was guilty of missing an easy chance in the 19th minute when his shot from the center of the box was saved by Debjit in goal.

Mohun Bagan Super Giants finally broke the deadlock in the 29th minute. Joni Kauko made no mistake in slotting the ball into the back of the net from the center of the box from a Liston Colaco pass.

The scoreboard at halftime read 1-0 in favor of the hosts.

The second half started on a different note for the visitors as they increased their attacking moves and tried to score an equalizer. Chennaiyin FC's Rafael Crivellaro and Jordan Murray missed two chances early in the second half. The Marina Machans finally found the equalizer they were desperately searching for in the 72nd minute.

Jordan Murray showcased individual brilliance to outsmart and dribble past Deepak Tangri and unleash a shot from the top of the box which beat Vishal Kaith. After taking the lead, Chennaiyin FC increased their attacks and were rewarded shortly.

Ryan Edwards gave Chennaiyin FC the lead in the 80th minute just after the drinks break. He headed home a brilliant corner from Rafael Crivellaro.

While the game looked to be over there was more drama in store for the fans. Mohun Bagan Super Giants were awarded a penalty in added time when Ankit Mukherjee bought down Armando Sadiku inside the box.

Dimitri Petratos made no mistake in converting from the penalty spot to level the scores for Mohun Bagan Super Giants. The game looked to be over at that moment with the match heading towards a draw. The Marina Machans, though had one last card up their sleeve.

Ayush Adhikari played a lovely through ball to Irfan Yadwad splitting open the Mariners' defense in the 97th minute. The young forward made no mistake in latching onto the ball and, dribbling past an on-rushing Vishal Kaith and slotting the ball into an empty net.

The scoreboard at full-time read 3-2 in favor of the visitors. With the victory, Owen Coyle's men moved to ninth in the points table.

A comeback victory to remember for Chennaiyin FC

Rafael Crivallaro provided the assist for Chennaiyin's second goal (Image courtesy: ISL Media)

Chennaiyin FC had a slow start to the game. They had a troubled first few minutes and nearly conceded early on the game. They finally conceded in the 29th minute. They tried hard to score the equalizer but failed to do so. It seems Owen Coyle's vocal tonic at halftime worked wonders for the Marina Machans.

Chennaiyin FC looked like a different side in the second half. They had much more teeth in attack and were able to organize well in midfield. Their persistence helped them score two quick goals and take the lead in the 80th minute.

Even after seeing Mohun Bagan Super Giants score the equalizer in the 94th minute courtesy of a penalty they didn't give up hope and managed to score a goal in the 97th minute to secure a victory.

Owen Coyle will be pleased with the attitude shown by his side and will hope that they can maintain this in the remaining games. If Chennaiyin FC play the way they played, they will be real contenders for the playoff spot.

A game of two halves for Mohun Bagan Super Giants

Vishal Kaith didn't have a good game today (Image courtesy: ISL media)

The Mariners started the game in a very positive way and made some good attacks in the initial few minutes. They also managed to score the first goal of the game courtesy of a brilliant move in the 29th minute. Mohun Bagan Super Giants tried hard to double their lead and did come close in doing so but failed to do so.

The second half though was a different tale for Antonio Lopez Habas' side as they seemed to be losing out on every individual battle and couldn't get a hold of the second balls like they usually do. They conceded two quick goals in the period between the 70th to 80th minute and that hurt them badly.

This was the side's first defeat under Antonio Lopez Habas in the ISL 2023-24 season. This defeat could prove to be costly for Mohun Bagan Super Giants as they now trail Mumbai City FC in the points table and would need to win all their remaining games or hope the Islanders slip up.