Chennaiyin FC promote young goalkeeper BY Revanth to senior squad

Indian Super League club Chennaiyin FC has promoted young goalkeeper BY Revanth to the senior squad ahead of the upcoming season. The 21-year old will play backup to the likes of Vishal Kaith and Karanjit Singh.

The youngster has been part of the Chennaiyin FC II squad for two years, having been discovered by the club’s Assistant Coach and Technical Director of Youth Development, Syed Sabir Pasha. Revanth had trained with the senior squad for a brief period of time ahead of the 2019 AFC Cup campaign. The call-up to the first-team comes following impressive and consistent performances for the junior team.

Chennaiyin FC sign youngster Aqib Nawab and Ganesan Balaji

In addition to the promotion of 21-year-old Revanth, the club has added two 18-year-old youngsters to the side. Ganesan Balaji and Aqib Nawab have recently graduated from the Reliance Foundation Young Champs (RFYC). Coach Csaba László expressed his delight with the signings, stating that nurturing young Indian talent and promoting them to the senior squad was indeed a priority for the club.

“The inclusion of young blood in our team is imperative. Nurturing and promoting budding Indian talents is as much of a priority for us, as is winning matches and trophies. I am delighted to welcome Revanth, (Ganesan) Balaji and (Aqib) Nawab to our ranks and I wish to see them don the CFC colors with pride very soon,” said Chennaiyin FC Head Coach Csaba László who arrived in Goa last week.

The club also went on to announce that 16-year-olds Mohamed Liyaakath and Rahul K have signed long-term contracts with the club, with developmental coaches within the club keeping a close eye on both players. Both players have come through the Chennaiyin FC ranks and are expected to feature in the first-team at some point in their careers.

Liyaakath is a forward while Rahul is a defender. Both players are versatile and can play across multiple positions on the field.