Chennaiyin FC roll over 10-man Punjab FC with fiery performances from Rafael Crivellaro and Connor Shields | ISL 2023-24

For the first time this season, the Indian Super League (ISL) got a taste of the breathtaking football that Owen Coyle's Chennaiyin FC can play as they battered Punjab FC on their way to a 5-1 victory at the Marina Arena on Sunday.

Connor Shields hammered home two goals for the hosts and displayed his quality in front of the home supporters. Punjab sneaked in a late consolation strike, but after Melroy Assisi was red-carded, they never looked in contention to alter the fate.

After registering their first victory of the season in the previous encounter, Owen Coyle's boys were harboring hopes of extending the streak. Plenty of players returned from injury and CFC fielded a full-strength lineup, with Connor Shields leading the attacking line.

The opening exchanges were cagey as both sides ended up conceding clumsy fouls consistently. But Chennai steadily continued to establish their fluid transition play. Faroukh Choudhary made a couple of line-breaking runs at the opposition's defense, however, the opening goal for the hosts came in the 24th minute through a corner. Rafael Crivellaro delivered a peach of a cross into the far post and Ryan Edwards, left unmarked, hammered the ball into the top corner.

Punjab were left stunned as they conceded after all their initial resilience. Meanwhile, the Marina Machans were inclined to push forward for the second and that's exactly what they achieved through another moment of creative brilliance from Crivellaro.

The Brazilian midfielder broke down the left flank after a neat one-two with Faroukh before drilling in a curling low cross for Shields. The Scottish forward didn't falter from the center of the box and rolled the ball into the back of the net.

As minutes rolled by, Punjab's lack of control in the midfield and Luka Majcen's inability to get involved with the build-up made them toothless.

Before the half-time whistle, more misery awaited the newcomers as Faroukh Choudhury was brought down inside the box by Khaiminthang Lhungdim after a driving run. The referee pointed to the spot immediately and Crivellaro didn't falter to make it 3-0 before the break.

Early second-half red to Melroy Assisi leaves Punjab FC vulnerable against a clinical Chennaiyin FC

Punjab FC had to react to the blowout in the first half and brought on three substitutes. Amarjit Singh Kiyam, Brandon Vanlalremdika, and Kipgen replaced Mehdi Talal, Mashoor Sheref, and Prasanth K.

But before they could wait for the alterations to pay its dividends, Melroy Assisi was sent off for a rash challenge on Rahim Ali in the 48th minute. Despite the protests from the visitors, the referee stuck to his decision.

Down to 10 men, it was an upward climb for Punjab and Chennaiyin took full advantage of the situation to ensure the three points. In the 56th minute, Rahim Ali ripped apart the opposition defense with some dazzling footwork and Scottish striker Shields was present on the far post to tuck home the cutback and double his tally for the night.

Finally, Vincy Barretto, who came on as a substitute in the 64th minute, made it 5-0 for the hosts when he stabbed in a Jordan Murray pass to score the team’s fifth goal. Late in the game, the Shers managed to steal a consolation goal in the 86th minute and spoil Debjit Majumder's clean sheet.

The victory has pushed the Marina Machans to sixth in the standings. They will next host FC Goa on Sunday. Meanwhile, Punjab FC, who are in the second-last spot, will continue their hunt for the first ISL win against Mumbai City FC in an away game on Thursday.