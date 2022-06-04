Chennaiyin FC sign Bengal skipper Monotosh Chakladar

Indian Super League (ISL) outfit Chennaiyin FC have announced that they have roped in Bengal skipper and defender Monotosh Chakladar ahead of the upcoming ISL season.

Chakladar is the third fresh signing for Marina Machans this summer. This is the 24-year-old footballer's maiden ISL contract He was the captain of the Bengal team in the 75th Santosh Trophy last month and played a crucial role in the state team’s runners-up finish. A well-known face in the Bengal football circuit, Chakladar will bring in valuable experience into the Chennaiyin side, having played in various domestic competitions in his five-year long career so far.

Previously, he was part of Gokulam Kerala FC and East Bengal and now the Bandel-born player will look to make his mark for Chennaiyin FC in the country’s premier football league.

Chennaiyin FC co-owner Vita Dani shared her views on the latest signing ahead of the upcoming season. She said:

"We are really happy to welcome Monotosh Chakladar to the Chennaiyin family. All of us at the club are aware of his leadership qualities and performances at the Santosh Trophy and we are excited to have him bring those qualities to the fold. I am certain he will fit seamlessly into the team and raise the overall level."

Chakladar began his youth career at Kolkata-based United Sporting Club before moving to Mohammedan Sporting, where he made two I-League second division appearances in the 2017-18 season. His good performances for Pathachakra FC in the 2018-19 Calcutta Premier Division earned him an I-League debut in the same season when he joined Gokulam Kerala FC on loan.

He played four matches for the Malabarians and then featured for East Bengal in the next I-League season. Chakladar was also part of Peerless SC’s historic maiden title-winning campaign in the Calcutta Football League in 2019.

A delighted Chakladar expressed:

"I'm very excited to play in the ISL for the first time and that too for two-time champions Chennaiyin FC. My only motive now is to work hard, get into the first team and win titles with this team."

Chennaiyin FC bid adieu to a few first-team names

Amidst all the signings, the Marina Machans have also managed to off-load a few first-team players from last season. Davinder Singh, Deepak Devrani, Germanpreet Singh and Jerry Lalrinzuala are some of the players who have parted ways with the club.

