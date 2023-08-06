Chennaiyin FC sign midfielder Ayush Adhikari

Chennaiyin FC have announced the signature of the young midfielder Ayush Adhikari from Kerala Blasters ahead of the 2023-24 Indian Super League (ISL) season.

Adhikari broke through the Blasters' first team during the 2021-22 season. He made 20 league appearances before playing a bit-part role for them during last season, making just nine first team appearances across all competitions.

Despite making just twelve starts for the Manjappada since signing for the ISL outfit from Indian Arrows in 2020, the Delhi-born midfielder was highly regarded amongst the Blasters faithful. This will come as a huge blow for the Kerala-based club, who have already lost a handful of Indian players including Sahal Abdul Samad, Nishu Kumar, Prabhsukhan Gill, and Jessel Carneiro.

Ayush expressed his delight at joining Chennaiyin and stated that was looking forward to Owen Coyle, who is renowned for bringing the best out of the youngsters.

“I am delighted to join two-time ISL champions Chennaiyin FC and looking forward to work under the guidance of coach Owen Coyle, who has helped with the development of many young players in the past. I hope to give a good account of myself, working hard day in and day out to help the club achieve its goal for the season ahead and make our fans proud!” he said in a press release.

Chennaiyin FC are slowly rebuilding the club under the tutelage of Coyle after failing to make a playoff appearance in the last three seasons. Recently, the Marina Machans announced the arrival of Rafael Crivellaro, who is set to be reunited with Coyle for the second time in two years.

The club has also roped in forwards Jordan Murray and Connor Shields and is expected to add more firepower to their attack in the coming days.