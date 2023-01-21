Chennaiyin FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan: 3 things we learned | ISL 2022-23

Chennaiyin FC and ATK Mohun Bagan settled for a point each as both sides failed to find the back of the net at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai on January 21 (Saturday).

The Marina Machans started the game brightly, with their captain Anirudh Thapa having two opportunities to score. However, he failed to trouble the goalkeeper on either occasion. ATK Mohun Bagan, on the other hand, looked to hit the home side on the break, but their best chances arrived from set pieces.

Both sides lacked quality in the final third. The Mariners started taking control of the proceedings in the second half, but Thomas Brdaric’s side stayed compact and defended resolutely.

Towards the end, the game changed into an end-to-end affair and both keepers were called into action on a couple of occasions. On that note, here are three things we learned from Chennaiyin FC’s clash against ATK Mohun Bagan.

#1 Chennaiyin FC improve defensively but struggle in the final third

Chennaiyin FC have been one of the best sides in terms of offense this season. They have scored the third-most goals in the league, behind the frontrunners - Hyderabad FC and Mumbai City FC. While their attack has been firing, defensive fragilities have held them back, with the back-line often making costly individual errors.

However, the tides appear to have turned now. Their defense, led by Fallou Diagne, has improved, but they are struggling to string passes together in the final third. Petar SIiskovic has been clinical in front of goal, but their wingers are failing to find the Croatian in the box regularly.

Left-back Aakash Sangwan has the most chances created for the south coast side, and this certainly showcases the problem. Thomas Brdaric will hope Nasser El Khayati can return to the team with just six games remaining.

#2 ATK Mohun Bagan’s inconsistency continues

ATK Mohun Bagan had a chance to leapfrog 3rd placed Kerala Blasters with a win against Chennaiyin FC. However, they were lackluster in attack despite having quality players and misplaced several passes in the final third.

Although defensive solidity will delight Juan Ferrando, the attacking players that have thrived for the club are currently struggling to find form. Liston Colaco has only scored once, while Petratos and Boumous are going through a tough spell as well.

Mohun Bagan have won just twice in their last six outings. In what appeared to be a season where they could challenge the front runners, the side have tailed off in the middle of the season. Their next fixture against Odisha FC will prove to be vital, as Odisha have the opportunity to jump over them with a victory.

#3 Vishal Kaith and Samik Mitra steal the headlines

While Julius Duker and Hugo Boumous had a decent outing, the two keepers were the standout performers as they made crucial saves to keep the scores level. Chennaiyin FC’s Samik Mitra made five saves and was solid when called upon. His strength combined with his awareness has benefited his back-line massively.

As a result of his recent performances, Mitra might have eclipsed Debjit Majumder for the number 1 spot. He appears to have earned Thomas Brdaric’s trust and could turn out to be the find of the season for Marina Machan.

ATK Mohun Bagan's Vishal Kaith made six saves, including two crucial interventions in the dying minutes of the game. With just ten minutes left, he expertly parried away Edwin Vanspaul’s effort. It was soon followed by Vincy Barretto’s long-range strike, but Kaith was once again in the right place.

