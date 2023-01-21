Chennaiyin FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan: CFC vs ATKMB Dream11 Team Prediction Fantasy Football Tips for Today's ISL Match - January 21, 2023

Chennaiyin FC will take on ATK Mohun Bagan in the penultimate game of Matchweek 16 of the Hero Indian Super League on Saturday (January 21) at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai.

Both teams are coming off frustrating results. While Mohun Bagan lost 1-0 at home to Mumbai City FC, Chennaiyin dropped two crucial points late on in their 1-1 draw against Hyderabad FC.

While Mohun Bagan are fourth in the points table, Chennaiyin are in eighth place, with Bengaluru's surge taking them to seventh.

Squads to choose from

Chennaiyin FC

Goalkeepers: Debjit Majumder, Devansh Dabas, Samik Mitra, Lovepreet Singh

Defenders: Fallou Diagne, Mohammad Dhot, Narayan Das, Aqib Nawab, Monotosh Chakladar, Ajith Kumar, Gulab Rauth, Vafa Hakhamaneshi, Gurmukh Singh, Aakash Sangwan

Midfielders: Anirudh Thapa, Edwin Vanspaul, Alexander Jesuraj, Mohamed Liyaakath Ahmed, Ninthoingaba Meetei, Vincy Barretto, Abdenasser El Khayati, K Prasanth, Sourav Das, Chris Anthoy White, Yumkhaibam Singh, Jockson Dhas, Julius Duker, Mohammed Rafique, and Sajal Bag.

Forwards: Jobby Justin, Petar Sliskovic, Rahim Ali, Senthamil Senbagam, Syed Suhail Pasha, Kwame Karikari

ATK Mohun Bagan

Goalkeepers: Vishal Kaith, Arsh Anwer Shaikh, Debnath Mondal

Defenders: Pritam Kotal, Florentin Pogba, Subhasish Bose, Ashish Rai, Deepak Tangri, Sumit Rathi, Ravi Bahadur Rana, Brendan Hamill

Midfielders: Ashique Kuruniyan, Dimitri Petratos, Carl McHugh, Lenny Rodrigues, Hugo Boumous, Joni Kauko, Lalrinliana Hnamte, Abhishek Suryavanshi, Ricky Shabong, Ningombam Engson Singh

Forwards: Manvir Singh, Kiyan Nassiri Giri, Fardin Ali Molla, Liston Colaco

Predicted Playing XIs

Chennaiyin FC

Debjit Majumder, Aakash Sangwan, Fallou Diagne, Gurmukh Singh, Ajith Kumar, Edwin Vanspaul, Julius Düker, Vincy Barretto, K Prasanth, Rahim Ali, Petar Sliskovic

ATK Mohun Bagan

Vishal Kaith, Deepak Tangri, Pritam Kotal, Brendan Hamill, Asish Rai, Subhasish Bose, Carl McHugh, Manvir Singh, Liston Colaco, Hugo Boumous, Dimitri Petratos

Match Details

Match: Chennaiyin FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan, ISL 2022-23.

Date: January 21, 2023; 7:30 pm IST

Venue: Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Chennai

Chennaiyin FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

This should be a close game between two teams because despite the difference in their respective position in the standings, Chennaiyin have proved to be a tough team to beat on their day. Having been in a position to take all three points against Hyderabad FC, Mohun Bagan won't take the hosts lightly.

Both my suggestions are fairly balanced with players from both teams in it. Julius Duker, Hugo Boumous, Dimitri Petratos, Petar Sliskovic and Aakash Sangwan are the five players I feel are must-haves for this game.

Petar Sliskovic, Dimitri Petratos and Hugo Boumous are the players I'd consider captaining this week.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Vishal Kaith, Fallou Diagne, Aakash Sangwan, Subhasish Bose, Hugo Boumous, Julius Duker, Carl McHugh, Vincy Barretto, Liston Colaco, Dimitri Petratos, Petar Sliskovic

Captain: Petar Sliskovic. Vice-captain: Dimitri Petratos

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Debjit Majumder, Aakash Sangwan, Ajith Kumar, Pritam Kotal, Ashish Rai, Anirudh Thapa, Julius Duker, Hugo Boumous, Manvir Singh, Dimitri Petratos, Petar Sliskovic

Captain: Hugo Boumous Vice-captain: Petar Sliskovic

Poll : 0 votes