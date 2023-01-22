Chennaiyin FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan: Player ratings for the Mariners | ISL 2022-23

ATK Mohun Bagan drew 0-0 against Chennaiyin FC in their 14th game of the ISL 2022-23 season on Saturday, January 21 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai.

ATK Mohun Bagan have enjoyed a decent season so far and have been among the top four teams this season. Chennaiyin FC, on the other hand, have failed to live up to expectations.

ATK Mohun Bagan came into the game placed fourth in the points table, having lost their previous game 0-1 to Mumbai City FC.

The Marina Machan came into the game placed eighth in the table, having drawn their previous game 1-1 against Hyderabad FC.

The match started on a bright note for the hosts as they created better chances in the initial minutes of the game. ATK Mohun Bagan slowly grew into the game as the first half progressed.

Brendan Hamill missed a good chance in the 30th minute as he placed his header wide from just outside the six-yard box. We had more of the same in the second half as both sides struggled to convert the chances that came their way.

ATK Mohun Bagan's Liston Colaco missed a glorious chance in the 48th minute as he was one-on-one with the goalkeeper but hit it straight at the keeper. The scoreboard at full-time read 0-0.

With the draw, both sides remained where they were in the points table at the start of the game. On that note, here's a look at the player ratings for the Mariners from today's game

ATK Mohun Bagan player ratings:

Vishal Kaith (8): Kaith made six saves today during the game and was the standout performer for the away side. He was crucial in keeping Chennaiyin FC at bay throughout the match.

Asish Rai (7): Asish Rai was stunning in the attack today. He created some good chances and had a shot on target from distance.

Pritam Kotal (6): Pritam had a difficult time dealing with Petar Sliskovic and Julius Duker. However, he managed to keep his side's clean sheet intact.

Brendan Hamill (6): Hamill missed a good chance to give ATK Mohun Bagan the lead in the first half. He did his best in defense but was caught out of position at times.

Subhasish Bose (7): Subhasish was good in defense today. He made three tackles during the game but couldn't help the side in attack much.

Lalthathanga Khawlhring (5.5): Puitea didn't have a good game today. He had a tough time dealing with the likes of Thapa and Jiteshwor. He was booked in the first half and was substituted at halftime.

Carl McHugh (6): Carl McHugh was busy defensively but wasn't involved in the attack. He didn't have the best of games.

Hugo Boumous (6.5): Hugo tried his best in attack but was ineffective today. He was marked out of the game and failed to break open the Chennaiyin FC defense as he usually does.

Manvir had a poor game today (Image courtesy: ISL Media)

Manvir Singh (5): Manvir had a quiet game. He couldn't do much in attack or defense.

Liston Colaco (5.5): Colaco's poor form continued today. He missed a glorious chance at the start of the second half. Overall, he has failed to live up to expectations.

Dimitri Petratos (7): Dimitri tried his best to score but was denied by Chennaiyin FC's keeper. He lacked adequate support from his teammates and looked isolated upfront.

Substitutes

Federico Gallego (5): Gallego replaced Dimitri late on in the game. Juan Ferrando should have used Gallego for a longer duration in the game as it could have helped the Mariners create more chances.

Lenny Rodrigues (5.5): Lenny Rodrigues replaced Putea at halftime. He didn't have much of an impact on the game.

Kiyan Nassiri (5): Nassiri replaced Manvir in the 80th minute. He failed to do anything meaningful during his time on the pitch.

Md. Fardin Ali Molla (N/A): Fardin replaced Asish Rai in the 90th minute.

Slavko Damjanovic (N/A): Slavko came on in the 90th minute.

