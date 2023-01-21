Chennaiyin FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan: Prediction, preview, team news, and more for the ISL 2022-23 match

Chennaiyin FC, who are eager to break into the knockout spots, will welcome ATK Mohun Bagan at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai in matchweek 16 of ISL 2022-23 on Saturday, January 21.

The Marina Machans have been going through a rough patch, having dropped points in all of their previous four matches. In their most recent outing, Thomas Brdaric's men were held to a 1-1 draw by defending champions Hyderabad FC.

Chennaiyin FC were clearly the team in control during the game but a late penalty from Bartholomew Ogbeche cost them two points.

Chennaiyin FC 🏆🏆 @ChennaiyinFC



All you need to know about our next game against ATKMB



#AllInForChennaiyin #HeroISL #CFCATKMB We finally return to the Marina Arena after over a month!All you need to know about our next game against ATKMB We finally return to the Marina Arena after over a month! 👊 All you need to know about our next game against ATKMB ⬇ #AllInForChennaiyin #HeroISL #CFCATKMB

Petar Sliskovic has been expertly leading the line for Chennaiyin FC, scoring eight goals in 13 appearances. The Croatian forward will have to be firing on all cylinders if the Tamil Nadu-based team are to edge past the Mariners.

The Kolkata giants are coming on the back of a 0-1 defeat at the hands of league-leaders Mumbai City FC. ATK Mohun Bagan have only won two of their last five games, scoring just three goals.

Earlier in the season, when the two sides locked horns, Chennaiyin FC emerged victorious in a dramatic fixture with Rahim Ali scoring a late winner.

Chennaiyin FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan: Team News

CFC: Abdenasser El Khayati has returned to training but will need time to return to full fitness. The midfielder has missed the last three matches due to a hamstring injury.

ATKMB: For the Mariners, new signing Puitea is expected to retain his midfield spot alongside Carl McHugh. Meanwhile, Federico Gallego is expected to feature from the bench against Chennaiyin FC.

Chennaiyin FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan: Predicted Lineups

CFC: Samik Mitra; Ajith Kumar, Fallou Diagne, Vafa Hakhamaneshi, Akash Sangwan; Julius Duker, Edwin Vanspaul; Prasanth K, Anirudh Thapa, Vincy Barretto; Petar Sliskovic.

ATKMB: Vishal Kaith (GK); Asish Rai, Pritam Kotal, Brendan Hamill, Subhasish Bose; Deepak Tangri, Joni Kauko, Manvir Singh, Liston Colaco; Hugo Boumous, Dimitrios Petratos.

Chennaiyin FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan: Prediction

Both teams have endured rough spells and will be hoping to return to winning ways. ATK Mohun Bagan are definitely the side with a slightly higher ceiling but Chennaiyin FC in the recent past have shown that they're well adept at dealing with higher-ranked sides.

Prediction: Chennaiyin FC 0-1 ATK Mohun Bagan

Poll : 0 votes