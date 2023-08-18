Chennaiyin FC vs Delhi FC: When and where to watch the 2023 Durand Cup clash? 

Indian Super League side Chennaiyin FC are all set to face Delhi FC in the 2023 Durand Cup. The Group E fixture is set to take place at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium on Friday.

The Marina Machans have won their first two games, and as a result, have qualified for the knockout rounds. Head coach Owen Coyle will be pleased with the performances and will look to rotate his side in the final group-stage game.

New signings Farukh Choudhary, Jordan Murray, and Connor Shields have formed an excellent partnership upfront. Alongside this trio, emerging talents Ayush Adhikari and Jiteshwor Singh have displayed noteworthy contributions to the Marina Machans' cause.

The upcoming game against an I-League opponent presents Coyle with an opportunity to assess the young talents and reserve team players in the squad, allowing them valuable exposure before the quarter-finals.

Meanwhile, Delhi FC have managed to accumulate only two points from their first two matches. While they have shown glimpses of potential, they are now faced with a critical must-win match against a formidable opponent in good form.

Delhi will look to improve their defense, as they were guilty of conceding several chances on the break against Hyderabad FC and Tribhuwan Army.

Chennaiyin FC are certainly favorites, but the game is expected to be a tight affair, particularly if Owen Coyle chooses to rotate his squad and provide opportunities to the reserve players.

Chennaiyin FC vs Delhi FC: Durand Cup match details

Match: Chennaiyin FC vs Delhi FC, Group E, Durand Cup.

Date & Time: Friday, August 18, 3:00 PM.

Venue: Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium, Guwahati.

Chennaiyin FC vs Delhi FC: Telecast details

The Durand Cup match between Chennaiyin and Delhi will be broadcast on Sony Sports 2 and Sony Sports 2 HD TV channels from 3 pm IST on Friday.

Chennaiyin FC vs Delhi FC: Live streaming details

The game between Chennaiyin and Delhi can also be streamed on SonyLiv from 3 pm IST on Friday.