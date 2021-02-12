Chennaiyin FC vs FC Goa: Head-to-head stats and numbers you need to know

Chennaiyin FC and FC Goa will clash in Match No. 92 of the 2020-21 Indian Super League (ISL). The encounter will take place at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim, Goa on Saturday.

Chennaiyin FC head into this fixture on the back of a narrow 0-1 loss to Jamshedpur FC, courtesy of an own goal by Enes Sipovic. They have scored just one goal in their last six matches.

The addition of Manuel Lanzarote has injected more creativity into Chennaiyin's midfield. However, they are still struggling to finish their chances.

FC Goa, on the other hand, come into this match on the back of a 3-3 draw with Mumbai City FC. Glan Martins struck a wonder goal at the stroke of half-time before Igor Angulo and Ishan Pandita equalized for them.

FC Goa's Princeton Rebello and Brandon Fernandes are still nursing their injuries and remain doubtful for the game. Young players like Saviour Gama, Glan Martins, Alexander Romario Jesuraj, and Devendra Murgaokar have stepped up and filled their shoes.

Chennaiyin FC vs FC Goa: Head-to-head

FC Goa have won 9 of their 18 meetings with Chennaiyin FC. The former champions, meanwhile, have got 8 wins. Only one match between the two teams has ended in a draw.

Chennaiyin FC wins: 8

FC Goa wins: 9

Draw: 1

Top scorers from the current season

FC Goa - Igor Angulo (11)

Chennaiyin FC - Esmael Goncalves (4)

Clean sheets from the current season

Chennaiyin FC - Vishal Kaith (6)

FC Goa - Naveen Kumar (1), Mohammad Nawaz (1)

More stats and numbers from the current season

Most Saves: Mohammad Nawaz - 19 (FCG), Vishal Kaith - 40 (CFC)

Most Passes: Edu Bedia - 1116 (FCG), Memo Moura - 691 (CFC)

Most Interceptions: Edu Bedia - 28 (FCG), Reagan Singh - 35 (CFC)

Most Tackles: Saviour Gama -79 (FCG), Memo Moura - 81 (CFC)

Most Touches: Edu Bedia - 1317 (FCG), Memo Moura - 904 (CFC)

Most Assists: Alberto Nogeura - 7 (FCG), Jakub Sylvestyr - 2 (CFC)

Most Shots: Jorge Ortiz - 59 (FCG), Lallianzuala Chhangte - 29 (CFC)