Chennaiyin FC vs FC Goa: When and where to watch the ISL 2023-24 clash

Two-time ISL champions, Chennaiyin FC, will face off against FC Goa in the ISL 2023-24 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai on Sunday.

FC Goa has had a strong start to the season, winning three out of their four matches and comfortably securing a spot in the top six. Their last match against Bengaluru ended in a draw.

Coach Marquez Manolo has built a formidable team, featuring players like Jhingan, Noah, Brandon, and Carlos, making them a fearless contender. FC Goa head coach Manolo addressed the presser and praised the coach Owen Coyle, saying:

"Chennaiyin has one of the best coaches in the history of the ISL. He demands a lot from his players, and his character becomes the character of the team. We will have to be very focused, but we will have our options to win the game if we play well."

On the other hand, the Marina Machans have experienced a mix of results, losing the first three encounters but bouncing back with two consecutive victories. Coach Owen Coyle and his tactics have clicked into place, evident in their impressive 5-1 win against Punjab FC at the Marina Arena last Sunday.

Chennaiyin's head coach Owen Coyle respected the Goa side and said to the media:

"Everybody wants to be in the ISL playoffs. If we perform the way we did in the first two games, we can be winning games. Goa is a very good side, and we are respectful of that."

Both teams will be eager to secure a victory in this crucial match, as they aim to strengthen their position for a playoff contention spot.

Match Details: Chennaiyin FC vs FC Goa

Match: Chennaiyin FC vs FC Goa, Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24 season, Match 34

Date & Time: Sunday, November 5, 2023, 8:00 pm IST

Venue: Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Chennai.

Chennaiyin FC vs FC Goa: Telecast details

The match between Chennaiyin and Goa will be broadcast live on Sports18 and VH1 in India from 8:00 pm IST on November 5.

Chennaiyin FC vs FC Goa: Digital streaming details

The match between Chennaiyin and Goa can also be live-streamed on the JioCinema app in India from 8:00 pm IST on November 5, 2023.