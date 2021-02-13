Chennaiyin FC vs FC Goa: Who will win today's match?

FC Goa will hope to extend their undefeated run in the Indian Super League (ISL) as they host a depleted Chennaiyin FC on Saturday.

Chennaiyin FC Preview

Chennaiyin FC find themselves in the 8th place on the ISL standings with just 17 points from as many games. They have been desolate in front of the goal and have only managed to score 11 times in 17 matches so far. It is the worst scoring rate in the current season.

Chennaiyin FC have also drawn 8 games, which further proves their struggles with conversion in the final third.

Csaba Laszlo's side has shown the capability to challenge for the top-four but has been let down by its strikers. Chennaiyin FC also have the lowest budget for foreigners and Rafael Crivellaro's injury in the middle of the season has not helped their cause.

The Marina Machans are mathematically still alive in the league for a top-four spot but their chances look almost impossible at the moment. They succumbed to a 0-1 loss to Jamshedpur FC in their previous ISL fixture, courtesy of an injury-time own goal by their centre-back Enes Sipovic. Anirudh Thapa is not 100% fit for the game and is expected to miss the fixture.

FC Goa Preview

FC Goa are brimming with confidence after a 3-3 draw with Mumbai City FC. (Image: ISL)

In contrast, FC Goa are in the third place on the ISL standings. They have 23 points from 16 ISL fixtures and face stiff competition from Hyderabad FC and NorthEast United in the top-four race.

The Gaurs have been consistent throughout the season and look poised to seal a playoffs spot. FC Goa like to play with the ball and have an attacking yet tactical brand of style.

They have some quality playmakers like Alberto Noguera, Brandon Fernandes, Jorge Ortiz Mendoza, and Edu Bedia, who have dazzled in the midfield.

FC Goa have drawn their last 5 ISL games and are on a 9-game unbeaten run. A 3-3 draw with table-toppers Mumbai City FC in their most recent ISL fixture must have instilled a lot of confidence in the team.

Chennaiyin FC vs FC Goa Prediction

Chennaiyin FC vs FC Goa has historically been a competitive fixture and usually has lots of goals in it. FC Goa go into the game with better form and quality on the pitch and are expected to register a win over the struggling Chennaiyin FC.

Prediction: Chennaiyin FC 1-3 FC Goa