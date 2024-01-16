After a hard-fought draw against Punjab FC, Chennaiyin FC are gearing up to lock horns against Gokulam Kerala FC in the Kalinga Super Cup Group C clash on Tuesday, January 16.

Despite falling behind early in their first game, Chennaiyin FC bounced back to secure a point, courtesy of Jordan Murray’s late equalizer against a resolute Punjab defense.

While Owen Coyle opted for an attacking lineup with all six foreign players, they faced challenges to break down Punjab FC’s block who were also down to 10 men in the second half.

With Rafael Crivellaro also facing suspension for the upcoming match, Coyle will also be forced to make changes to the structure without his key player.

Meanwhile, I-League outfit Gokulam Kerala FC faced a heart-breaking defeat in their opening game against ISL Shield winners Mumbai City FC. They took the lead through Alex Sanchez’s first-half goal, but late strikes from Ayush Chikkara and Nasser El Khayati resulted in a 2-1 defeat for the Malabarians.

As a result, this game holds crucial significance for Gokulam Kerala, as securing a victory is imperative for their potential qualification into the semi-finals. Head coach Domingo Oramas will rely on the brilliance of new signing, Nikola Stojanovic, who showcased his ability against Mumbai City FC.

Chennaiyin FC vs Gokulam Kerala FC: Telecast Details

The clash between Chennaiyin FC and Gokulam Kerala FC will be broadcast live on Sports18 channel in India. It can also be live-streamed on the JioCinema app on Tuesday from 2:00 PM IST.

Chennaiyin FC vs Gokulam Kerala FC: Predicted Lineup

Chennaiyin FC: Samik Mitra, Bikash Yumnam, Lazar Cirkovic, Ryan Edwards, Akash Sangwan, Mobashir Rahman, Jiteshwor Singh, Rahim Ali, Cristian Battocchio, Connor Shields, Jordan Murray.

Gokulam Kerala FC: Avilash Paul, Nidhin Krishna, Abdul Hakku, Bouba Aminou, Muhammed Saheef, Rishad Pazhaya, Abijith Nikola Stojanovic, Sreekuttan VS, Afzar Noorani, Alex Sanchez

Chennaiyin FC vs Gokulam Kerala FC: Prediction

Chennaiyin FC are favorites to win the tie, given the quality of their players, but they are expected to face a tough test. Given Chennaiyin FC’s defensive challenges, the Malabarians will look to capitalize on this vulnerability by utilizing the pace and craft of players like Sreekutan VS, Stojanovic, and Alex Sanchez in the forward positions.

While Crivellaro’s absence poses a problem, it presents an opportunity for Coyle to deploy Cristian Battocchio in his natural position for the first time this season. The team will depend on the performance of the 30-year-old playmaker to deliver a positive result against Gokulam Kerala.

Prediction: Chennaiyin FC 2-1 Gokulam Kerala FC