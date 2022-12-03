Chennaiyin FC vs Hyderabad FC: 3 things we learned we learned from the ISL 2022-23 fixture

Reigning champions Hyderabad FC returned to winning ways with a 3-1 victory against Chennaiyin FC at the Marina Arena on Saturday, December 3.

After slumping to two consecutive defeats against Kerala Blasters and ATK Mohun Bagan, respectively, the Nizams needed this victory to leapfrog Odisha FC into the second spot. However, the Juggernauts have a game in hand.

Right from the start, Hyderabad were on the front foot but failed to create any substantial advantage. Although Chennaiyin FC grew as the first half progressed, it was Manolo Marquez's team who broke the deadlock right after the break.

Halicharan Narzary lashed the ball and thumped it into the bottom right corner in the 65th minute.

Soon after, Chennai were struck with more misery as Ajith Kumar was shown a second yellow and given the marching orders. Hyderabad FC utilized the man advantage and doubled their advantage through Chinglensana Singh.

While it seemed like Hyderabad were running away with the game, Petar Sliskovic pulled a goal back for the home side. But the champions ultimately sealed the points with a thunderous strike from Borja Herrera in the 87th minute.

On that note, let's take a look at three major talking points from the match:

#1 Bartholomew Ogbeche's goal drought hampering his confidence inside the box

The Nigerian striker was in blistering form and won the Golden Boot last season. But Bart Ogbeche has seemed like a shadow of his previous self in the current campaign.

He has scored only two goals in nine matches and has failed to find the back of the net in his last five outings.

The goal drought is seemingly affecting Ogbeche's usual composure and calmness in front of goal. Tonight, he had just a single attempt on target, which came in the 58th minute.

Halicharan Narzary played a neat low cross into the box for Ogbeche, but the Nigerian took an extra touch and still hit it straight at the keeper. A glorious chance, which the Hyderabad FC striker would've converted on his day.

#2 Relentless work rate of Hyderabad FC wingers and full-backs is still the X-factor for the champions

Even on their championship-winning run last season, it was the work rate from Nikhil Poojary and Aniket Jadhav that gave them an edge over their opponents.

Not much has changed this year, except for the personnel. Aniket has now left for East Bengal and Nikhil Poojary is putting in a shift at the right-back spot.

Hyderabad FC @HydFCOfficial



After more than 200 minutes, Hali breaks our barren spell. Thumps one in from distance...



Goal of the season so far?



#CFCHFC #WeAreHFC #మనహైదరాబాద్ #HyderabadFC 65' GOOOOAAAALLLLL!After more than 200 minutes, Hali breaks our barren spell. Thumps one in from distance...Goal of the season so far? 65' GOOOOAAAALLLLL! 🔥🔥🔥After more than 200 minutes, Hali breaks our barren spell. Thumps one in from distance... 💪Goal of the season so far? 👀#CFCHFC #WeAreHFC #మనహైదరాబాద్ #HyderabadFC https://t.co/X2U2kzbnrt

Narzary and Mahammad Yasir are still executing Manolo Marquez's game plan to a tee. Having two solid wide players allows Hyderabad FC to stretch defenses and then create play down the center.

It keeps the opposition wingers and full-backs pinned back.

#3 Abdenasser El Khayati - the glimmering hope in a lackluster Chennaiyin FC

Quite like their season, the Chennaiyin players have been mostly inconsistent so far.

Amid all the lackluster performances, El Khayati and Vincy Barretto have stood out for the Marina Machans. The Dutch midfielder has scored four goals and registered two assists.

Against Hyderabad FC, he was one of the most positive players for Chennaiyin FC. El Khayati provided the assist for Sliskovic's goal with a delightful cross. But the other players will have to complement Chennai better if the two-time champions are to have any chance of making it through to the playoffs.

Poll : 0 votes