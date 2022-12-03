Chennaiyin FC vs Hyderabad FC: Champions trump Marina Machans to return to winning ways in ISL 2022-23

Ending their temporary slump, defending champions Hyderabad FC registered a clinical 1-3 victory over Chennaiyin FC at the Marina Arena on Saturday, December 3. Goals from Halicharan Narzary, Chinglensana Singh, and Borja Herrera were enough to brush the home side aside.

Both teams came into the clash on the back of losses. The Marina Machans were stunned by a comeback victory by Odisha FC at the Kalinga Stadium in their previous game. Hyderabad, on the other hand, had slumped to two consecutive losses in their latest outings.

The Nizams started the first half on the front foot with the wingers and full-backs providing creativity and width. Through Narzary and Akash Mishra Hyderabad produced some quality crosses from the left flank.

In the 10th minute, an opportunity was presented to HFC when Halicharan crossed the ball from the left and Mohammad Yasir cut it back into the middle from the far post. Hitesh Sharma was the quickest to react and unleashed a grounded effort but it was saved by Debjit Majumder.

But Thomas Brdaric's men clawed their way into the game. Chennaiyin carved open the opposition's defense when Vincy Barretto was set through down the right. The young winger darted a low cross but before Petar Sliskovic could put it away, Odei Onaindia steps in with a crucial tackle.

The game slowly evolved into a tactical battle as both sides created a few half chances but failed to convert them. In the dying moments of the first half, chances opened up for both sides. Abdenasser El Khayati releases Ajith Kumar down the right as the latter cut it back for Vincy. But the former Kerala Blasters FC man's attempt was tipped over by Gurmeet Singh.

In injury time, Yasir latches on to a stray ball and fires a vicious volley but it cannoned off the bar. It was nil-nil at half-time.

Hyderabad FC find their shooting boots in the second half against Chennaiyin FC

Hyderabad maintained their slight edge even at the start of the second half. Ajith Kumar was the first player to get into the referee's books after bringing down an HFC player during a counter-attack.

A chance opened up for the visitors when Halicharan played a neat cross from the left to find Bartholomew Obgeche inside the opposition box. But the talismanic forward's lack of confidence in front of the goal was clearly on display. He took an extra touch yet hit it straight at the keeper.

But in the 65th minute, Hyderabad were finally rewarded for their persistence as the ball landed at the feet of Narzary after a half-clearance from Chennaiyin from a short-corner. The young winger lashed the ball and thumped it into the bottom right corner past a helpless Debjit between the posts.

Six minutes after falling behind, further misery awaited Chennaiyin FC when Ajith Kumar was shown a second yellow card for his foul on Yasir. With a man advantage, Hyderabad made the most of a corner kick in the 72nd minute to double their lead. Chinglensana Singh, from inside the box, volleyed home a timid clearance from CFC.

While it seemed like HFC were running away with the game, El Khayati found some space on the left flank and drilled a looping cross for Sliskovic. The Croatian forward headed it home to make it 2-1 and keep Chennai's hopes of a fightback alive.

But finally, in the 87th minute, Hyderabad FC sealed the tie and the three points with a stunning strike from Borja Herrera from 30 yards out.

The win takes the Nizams back to second place, having played a game more than Odisha FC.

Meanwhile, for Brdaric's men, the task going forward is clear-cut. If they're to break into the Top 6, the Marina Machans will have to return to winning ways soon.

Poll : 0 votes