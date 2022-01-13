Chennaiyin FC vs Hyderabad FC Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Football Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ISL match - January 13th, 2022

Chennaiyin FC will take on Hyderabad FC in the 59th match of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22 on Thursday, 13th January 2022 at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Fatorda.

Chennaiyin FC are going through a lean patch as they have lost three of their last four games. Overall this season, they have managed to win just four of their 10 games, which sees them in sixth spot in the standings with 14 points. The two-time ISL champions are coming into this game on the back of a 1-0 defeat against FC Goa and are now in desperate need of a win.

Hyderabad FC, meanwhile, are just two points ahead of Chennai in fourth spot having won four games while losing twice. In their most recent encounter, they suffered a 1-0 defeat against Kerala Blasters FC and will now look to regroup and make a strong comeback.

When the two sides last met at the GMC Athletic Stadium, Chennaiyin FC emerged on top with a 1-0 victory. Hyderabad will aim to seek revenge whereas Chennai will hope for an encore.

Predicted Playing XIs

Chennaiyin FC: Debjitit Majumder, Narayan Das, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Mohammad Sajid Dhot, Slavko Damjanovic, Anirudh Thapa, Germanpreet Singh, Edwin Vanspaul, Ninthoi Meetei, Nerijus Valskis, Mirlan Murzaev

Hyderabad FC: Laxmikant Kattimani, Akash Mishra, Chinglensana Singh, Juanan, Asish Rai, Joao Victor, Edu Garcia, Aniket Jadhav, Souvik Chakraborty, Nikhil Poojari, Javier Siverio

Match Details

Match: Chennaiyin FC vs Hyderabad FC

Date and Time: Thursday, 13th January 2022 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Fatorda

CFC vs HFC Dream11 prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #1

L Kattimani, Akash Mishra, Chinglensana Singh, Narayan Das, Jerry Lalrinzuala, , Anirudh Thapa, Joao Victor, Edu Garcia, Ninthoi Meetei, Nerijus Valskis, Mirlan Murzaev

Captain: Joao Victor. Vice-captain: Anirudh Thapa.

Fantasy Suggestion #2

D Majumder, Juanan, Asish Rai, Mohammad Sajid Dhot, Slavko Damjanovic, Germanpreet Singh, Edwin Vanspaul, Aniket Jadhav, Nikhil Poojari, Javier Siverio, Lallianzuala Chhangte

Captain: Aniket Jadhav. Vice-captain: Edwin Vanspaul.

