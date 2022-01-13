Chennaiyin FC vs Hyderabad FC: Head-to-Head stats and other numbers you need to know

Chennaiyin FC will play Hyderabad FC in Match 59 of the Indian Super League (ISL) on Tuesday, January 11. The PJN Stadium in Fatorda, Goa will host this fixture.

The Marina Machans, led by Bozidar Bandovic, sits in sixth place with 14 points after four wins, two ties and four defeats. Chennaiyin FC have found themselves in a rut of late, but they have too much quality and potential to be written off just yet.

Hyderabad FC, on the other hand, had a confident first half, amassing 16 points with four wins, four ties, and two losses in their first 10 games. The Nizams have also scored 20 goals, tied for second-highest in the league, and conceded 10, which is tied for second-lowest.

Both parties will enter this match in spotty form. Manolo Marquez's side will attempt to ascend and secure their top-two place, while the Blues will look to break into the top-four.

Chennaiyin FC vs Hyderabad FC: Head-to-Head

The two teams have met five times before, with the Marina Machans winning three times and the Nizams winning the other two. Bandovic's side began the ISL 2021-22 season by defeating Marquez's outfit 1-0 in their season opener.

Chennaiyin wins: 3.

Hyderabad wins: 2.

Draws: 0.

Top scorers in the current season

Chennaiyin FC - Mirlan Murzaev (two goals from 10 matches), Nerijus Valskis (two goals from seven matches)

Hyderabad FC - Bartholomew Ogbeche (nine goals from 10 matches)

Note: Both of Valskis' goals came during his time at Jamshedpur FC.

Clean Sheets from the current season

Chennaiyin FC - Vishal Kaith (two cleansheets in eight matches).

Hyderabad FC - Laxmikant Kattimani (one cleansheet in 10 matches).

More stats and numbers you need to know

Chennaiyin FC 🏆🏆 @ChennaiyinFC The Marina Machans went in search of back-to-back wins when they faced FC Goa on Saturday, but, it wasn't meant to be.



Nerka, who arrived only a week ago, started the game, but our #9 couldn't get his goal on return. The Marina Machans went in search of back-to-back wins when they faced FC Goa on Saturday, but, it wasn't meant to be. Nerka, who arrived only a week ago, started the game, but our #9 couldn't get his goal on return. https://t.co/D5bUoFfHxh

Most Saves: Laxmikant Kattimani - 22 (HFC), Vishal Kaith - 20 (CFC).

Most Passes: Vladimir Koman - 560 (CFC), Joao Victor - 418 (HFC).

Most Interceptions: Anirudh Thapa - 22 (CFC), Joao Victor - 21 (HFC).

Also Read Article Continues below

Most Tackles: Akash Mishra - 48 (HFC), Reagan Singh - 39 (CFC), Ashish Rai - 32 (HFC).

Edited by Anantaajith Ra