Chennaiyin FC vs Hyderabad FC: Head-to-head stats and numbers you need to know ahead of the ISL 2022-23 match

By Sayantan Guha
Modified Dec 03, 2022 04:58 PM IST
Hyderabad FC will be eager to return to winning ways.
Hyderabad FC will be eager to return to winning ways. (Image Courtesy: ISL Media)

Chennaiyin FC will lock horns with defending champions Hyderabad FC in an ISL 2022-23 fixture at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on Friday, December 3.

🤩 Matchday in Chennai!A strong performance needed from the boys...#CFCHFC #WeAreHFC #మనహైదరాబాద్ #HyderabadFC https://t.co/8fb9MQ9Os2

Both teams come into the match on the back of losses. The Marina Machans were stunned by a comeback victory by Odisha FC at the Kalinga Stadium in their previous game. Nandhakumar Sekar scored the winner in the 97th minute to take the encounter away from Thomas Brdaric’s side.

Chennai are currently seventh in the league standings but can leapfrog FC Goa and Kerala Blasters FC into fifth place with a victory.

Meanwhile, the Nizams were toppled from the second spot after two consecutive losses. Manolo Marquez's men suffered a 1-0 defeat against ATK Mohun Bagan in their last outing.

Prior to that, they fell to a defeat by the same scoreline against last season's finalists, Kerala Blasters FC.

Chennaiyin FC vs FC Goa: Head-to-Head

Both sides have met on six previous occasions in the ISL. While the Marina Machans have come out on top thrice, the Nizams have won twice. Only a single fixture between Chennaiyin FC and Hyderabad FC has ended in a draw.

Matches played: 6

CFC wins: 3

HFC wins: 2

Draw: 1

Chennaiyin FC vs FC Goa: Top goalscorers in the previous Indian Super League season

Gearing up for the battle with the Nizams 💪⚔️#AllInForChennaiyin #CFCHFC #HeroISL https://t.co/l1FtL6cvJ3

CFC: Vladimir Koman & Mirlan Murzaev (2), Anirudh Thapa, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Germanpreet Singh, Rahim Ali, and Lukasz Gikiewicz (1).

HFC: Bartholomew Ogbeche (18), Javier Siverio (7).

Chennaiyin FC vs FC Goa: Cleansheets from the previous Indian Super League season

CFC: Vishal Kaith (2) & Debjit Majumder (1).

HFC: Laxmikant Kattimani (3).

More stats and numbers you need to know from the previous Indian Super League campaign

Most saves: Debjit Majumder (CFC - 41), Laxmikant Kattimani (HFC - 61)

Most passes: Vladimir Koman (CFC - 909), Joao Victor (HFC - 680)

Most tackles: Jerry Lalrinzuala (CFC - 68), Akash Mishra (HFC - 39)

Most touches: Vladimir Koman (CFC - 1085), Akash Mishra (HFC - 1439)

