Chennaiyin FC vs Hyderabad FC: Player Ratings for the Nizams| ISL 2022-23

Chennaiyin FC lost 1-3 to Hyderabad FC in their eighth game of the ISL 2022-23 season today (December 3) in Chennai. It was Hyderabad FC's ninth game of the season.

Chennaiyin FC came into the game placed seventh, having lost their last game to Odisha FC.

Hyderabad FC came into the game placed third after leading the points table for a substantial period. They entered the game in rather poor form having lost their last two games.

A win would have taken Chennaiyin FC to fifth in the points table. Hyderabad FC climbed to second in the points table with a win today.

The game started with both sides trying to score early. Both sets of keepers made some saves to deny the attackers a goal.

Both teams came mighty close to scoring but failed to do so as the scoreboard at halftime read 0-0.

Hyderabad FC started the second half better and were finally rewarded in the 65th minute when Halicharan Narzary scored a screamer from the edge of the box. Chinglensana Singh doubled the lead for the Nizams in the 74th minute when he hit a well-struck left foot volley from inside the box which beat Debjit Majumder easily.

The Marina Machans pulled a goal back in the 78th minute when Abdenasser El Khayati put in an inch-perfect cross into the box which Petar Sliskovic made no mistake in heading it into the goal.

The Nizams restored their two-goal lead in the 85th minute when Borja Herrera hit a stunner from outside the box to make it 3-1 in favor of the visitors. They held on to see out the game without any further goals and grabbed three points.

On that note, let's take a look at the player ratings of the away team from today's game

Hyderabad FC

Gurmeet Singh (6.5): Gurmeet made three crucial saves today. His first-half performance was crucial for Hyderabad FC to secure victory today.

Nikhil Poojary (6.5): Nikhil had a decent game today. He made four crosses into the box today and made some crucial tackles during the game.

Odei Onaindia (7): Odei had a good game today, he made four clearances and four blocks today. His defensive presence was a huge boost for Hyderabad FC.

Chinglensana Singh (8.5): Chinglensana had a solid game today. He scored the all-important second goal of the game. He was good on defense too.

Akash Mishra (6.5): Akash had a decent game today. He made some crucial interceptions and also helped his side going forward.

Joao Victor (7.5): Joao was one of the most influential players on the pitch today. He had a 86% pass success rate and was crucial for Hyderabad FC to control the game.

Hitesh Sharma (6): Hitesh didn't have the best of games today. He played some poor passes and didn't have much impact on the game.

Mohammad Yasir (7): It was from two Md Yasir corners that Hyderabad FC scored their first two goals. Yasir also played some good passes during the game.

Joel Chianese (6.5): Chianese played some good balls into the box but failed to make much of an impact in the game.

Halicharan Narzary (8): Halicharan gave the visitors the lead today with a brilliant strike. He also hit the post in the first half today.

Bartholomew Ogbeche (5.5): Ogbeche also continued his dismal run of form today as well. The all-time leading goalscorer in the league had another poor game. He managed to hit just two shots and only one of them was on target.

Substitutes

Abdul Anjukandan (6): Abdul replaced Halicharan after the latter gave the Nizams the lead. He had a tough time dealing with Chennaiyin FC's attackers but managed to hold on.

Sahil Tavora (6): Sahil came on right after the Nizams took the lead. He tried hard to keep the ball and help his side.

Borja scored the all important third goal for the Nizams today (image courtesy: ISL Media)

Borja Herrera (7.5): Borja came in the second half and played for around 20 minutes. He scored the third goal of the game and was impactful after coming on from the bench.

Rohit Danu (N/A): Rohit Danu came into the game late and didn't play enough to be rated for the game.

Javier Siverio (6): Siverio was introduced into the game after the Nizams took the lead. He didn't have much impact on the game.

