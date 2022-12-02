Chennaiyin FC vs Hyderabad FC: Prediction, preview, team news, and more for the ISL 2022-23 match

After succumbing to two consecutive defeats, defending champions Hyderabad FC will be hoping to return to winning ways when they travel to the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium to face Chennaiyin FC on Saturday, December 3.

The Nizams are currently second in the league standings but come into the game on the back of successive 1-0 defeats at the hands of Kerala Blasters FC and ATK Mohun Bagan. Manolo Marquez's side had a bright start to their campaign with five wins and a draw but now look like a shadow of their usual selves.

Chennaiyin FC, on the other hand, fell victim to a 97th-minute winner from Jerry Mawihmingthanga and ended up losing against Odisha FC. Thomas Brdaric's team have had a stop-start season and will be hoping to climb up the table with a crucial victory on Saturday.

Chennaiyin FC vs Hyderabad FC: Team news

CFC: Chennaiyin FC will continue to miss the services of their skipper Anirudh Thapa and a few other key players who are out of action due to injury concerns. Meanwhile, head coach Thomas Brdaric revealed in the pre-match press conference that Abdenasser El Khayati could get a nod in the starting lineup.

HFC: Laxmikant Kattimani has been ruled out for the season. Rohit Danu, meanwhile, has recovered and will be in the squad against Chennaiyin FC.

Chennaiyin FC vs Hyderabad FC: Predicted Lineups

Chennaiyin FC: Debjit Majumder (GK); Ajith Kumar, Fallou Diagne, Gurmeet Singh, Aakash Sangwan, Sajal Bag, Vincy Barreto, Julius Düker, Prasanth K, Abdenasser El Khayati, Petar Sliskovic.

Hyderabad FC: Anuj Kumar (GK); Nikhil Poojary, Odei Onaindia, Chinglensana Singh, Akash Mishra; Joao Victor (C), Hitesh Sharma, Mohammed Yasir, Halicharan Nazary; Bartholomew Ogbeche, Javier Siverio.

Chennaiyin FC vs Hyderabad FC: Live stream and TV broadcast details

The 43rd match of the ISL 2022-23 season between Chennaiyin FC and Hyderabad FC will be broadcast live on Star Sports and Star Sports HD TV channels in India from 5.30 pm IST on December 2.

The match can also be live-streamed on Disney+ Hotstar.

Chennaiyin FC vs Hyderabad FC: Prediction

This could very well be a tightly contested affair as both tacticians appreciate solid football. But given their pedigree, Hyderabad FC will start as the slight favorites. Chennaiyin will need their star foreign defenders to step up if they want to attain a positive result.

Prediction: Chennaiyin FC 1-2 Hyderabad FC

