Chennaiyin FC vs Hyderabad FC preview, predicted lineups, prediction, telecast details, and more ahead of ISL 2023-24 clash

In pursuit of securing consecutive victories for only the second time this season, Chennaiyin FC are set to host Hyderabad FC at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on Sunday, March 9.

The Marina Machans are on the back of an impressive win against Odisha FC, marked by Jordan Murray’s stoppage-time goal which secured a 2-1 victory. Despite currently occupying the 11th spot in the standings, a victory on Sunday could propel them to the final playoff position, and above Bengaluru FC.

Inconsistency has been a prominent issue for Chennaiyin FC, yet there has been notable improvement in their performance in recent weeks. They will look to maintain this momentum with only five games remaining in the season.

"We have to replicate that performance against Odisha FC. That’s the level we need to perform at. This is the most dangerous game of the season because the young Hyderabad FC team, they’re full of spirit. But what we know is that when we’re at our very best, we can stand toe to toe with anybody,” Owen Coyle said in the pre-match press conference.

Meanwhile, Hyderabad FC secured their first point of 2024, mounting a comeback to earn a 2-2 draw against NorthEast United FC. The game witnessed several strong performances, with the young Indian squad showcasing their potential.

However, the Nawabs are still seeking their maiden victory this season and will aim to achieve it with only four games remaining. Head coach Thangboi Singto anticipates a challenging encounter despite Chennaiyin FC’s inconsistent form.

"The mood is good, but we need points against Chennaiyin FC,” he stated. "It’s tough because people might say that Chennaiyin FC have not won enough games, but they have an ISL-winning coach, who is one of the most experienced coaches ever in the ISL. So it’s going to be another challenging task for us."

Chennaiyin FC vs Hyderabad FC: Telecast details

The ISL clash between Chennaiyin FC and Hyderabad FC will be broadcast live on Sports18 and VH1 in India. It can also be live-streamed on the JioCinema app on Sunday, March 9 from 7.30 pm.

Chennaiyin FC vs Hyderabad FC: Predicted lineups

Chennaiyin FC: Debjit Majumder (GK), Ankit Mukherjee, Ryan Edwards, Lazar Cirkovic, Aakash Sangwan, Ayush Adhikari, Connor Shields, Vincy Barretto, Rafael Crivellaro, Ninthoi Meetei, Farukh Choudhary.

Hyderabad FC: Laxmikant Kattimani (GK), Sajad Parray, Mohammed Rafi, Alex Saji, Jeremy Zohminghlua, Mark Zothanpuia, Abhijith Pa, Abdul Rabeeh, Ramhlunchhunga, Lalchhanhima Sailo, Makan Chothe.

Chennaiyin FC vs Hyderabad FC: Prediction

Chennaiyin FC seem to adopt a clear approach, particularly during home games, where they aim to press higher up the pitch and force turnovers. Lack of efficiency has been a problem for them, but the surprise victory over Odisha FC would have provided a significant morale boost for the players.

With the final playoff spot within reach, the Marina Machans are strong favorites, yet they will know that Hyderabad have posed difficulties for top teams and should not be overlooked.

Prediction: Chennaiyin FC 2-0 Hyderabad FC