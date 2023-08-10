Chennaiyin FC vs Hyderabad FC: When and where to watch the 2023 Durand Cup clash? 

In a highly anticipated clash, two-time Indian Super League champions Chennaiyin FC will kick off their Durand Cup 2023 with a southern derby against Hyderabad FC. This match will take place at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata on Thursday, August 10.

Hyderabad secured a hard-fought 1-1 draw against Delhi FC in their opening fixture of the tournament and currently sit second in Group E. They will likely enter the contest with renewed determination and hope to pick up a win.

Chennaiyin, meanwhile, have meticulously built their squad after an overhaul this summer, with a strong emphasis on attacking prowess. The lineup features several talented forwards, including Connor Shields, Jordan Murray, Rahim Ali, Vincy Barretto, and Farukh Choudhary.

For the Nizams, new coach Conor Nestor can draw positives from the performances of the team's young talents against Delhi FC. Aaren D’Silva, Ramlunchhunga, and Mohammad Yasir all impressed. The experienced Chinglensana Singh, Nim Dorjee Taman, and Alex also put in decent displays.

On the other hand, the return of Owen Coyle has brought a palpable sense of renewed energy to the Marina Machans. Renowned for his impactful and attacking coaching style, Coyle is expected to adeptly manage his resources and rejuvenate what is a youthful team.

Under the Scot's adept guidance, Chennaiyin notably underwent a remarkable turnaround in the 2019-20 ISL season, going from eighth place all the way to the final. The club are at a low ebb now after failing to make the ISL playoffs in the last three seasons and will hope Coyle can lift them back up to their past glories.

Chennaiyin FC vs Hyderabad FC: 2023 Durand Cup Match Information

Match: Chennaiyin FC vs Hyderabad FC, Group E, Durand Cup 2023.

Date & Time: Tuesday, August 10, from 3:00 pm.

Location: Salt Lake Stadium, Kolkata.

