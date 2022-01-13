×
Create
Notifications

Chennaiyin FC vs Hyderabad FC: Who will win today's ISL match?

Chennaiyin FC players training ahead of the Jamshedpur FC clash. (Image Courtesy: Twitter/Chennaiyin FC)
Chennaiyin FC players training ahead of the Jamshedpur FC clash. (Image Courtesy: Twitter/Chennaiyin FC)
Sayantan Guha
ANALYST
comments icon
Modified Jan 13, 2022 06:14 PM IST
Preview

Chennaiyin FC will lock horns against Hyderabad FC in Match 59 of the Indian Super League (ISL) on Tuesday. The game will take place at the PJN Stadium in Fatorda, Goa.

After four victories, two draws, and four defeats, the Marina Machans are in sixth place with 14 points. Chennaiyin FC have recently suffered a slump in form but cannot be dismissed just yet.

Putting in the hard yards 💪🏻#AllInForChennaiyin #அதிரடிஆட்டம் https://t.co/6BEDpaEUGV

Hyderabad FC, on the other hand, have made a strong start to the season, winning four times, tying four times, and losing two times in their first ten games. The Nizams have also scored 20 goals while conceding 10 goals.

Manolo Marquez's side will come into the game looking to move up to second in the table. Meanwhile, Chennaiyin FC will look to break into the top-four of the table.

Chennaiyin FC vs Hyderabad FC Head-to-Head

The Marina Machans have won three of the five meetings between the two sides while the Nizams won the other two matches. In the first game of the ISL 2021-22 season, Bandovic's team defeated Marquez's team 1-0.

3️⃣2️⃣9️⃣ minutes 🕐2️⃣ goals ⚽1️⃣ assist 🅰️1️⃣2️⃣ key passes ✨⭐ 𝗢𝗻𝗲 𝗠𝗶𝗿𝗹𝗮𝗻 𝗠𝘂𝗿𝘇𝗮𝗲𝘃 ⭐Our Kyrgyzstani forward is your @apollotyres Player of the Month for December 💙#AllInForChennaiyin #அதிரடிஆட்டம் @murzaev_mirlan @ApolloXSports https://t.co/yYMCAlD8VP

Matches played: 5

Chennaiyin wins: 3

Hyderabad wins: 2

Draws: 0

Chennaiyin FC vs Hyderabad FC Team News

Chennaiyin FC: Vladimir Koman will miss this encounter for Chennaiyin FC while Ariel Borysiuk's involvement is still up in the air. A final decision will be made before the match.

Hyderabad FC: Bartholomew Ogbeche, the current leader in the race for the Golden Boot this season, will miss the game after receiving his fourth yellow card of the season in the last match.

Chennaiyin FC vs Hyderabad FC Live Telecast and Streams

TV: Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 3, Hindi Commentary on Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 regional channels— Tamil, Bengali, Kannada, Telugu.

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar and JioTV.

Chennaiyin FC vs Hyderabad FC Prediction

Both teams are coming into the game on the back of losses but Chennaiyin FC will definitely be hoping to up their attacking acumen. They have so far scored only nine goals in 10 matches.

Meanwhile, the Nizams will hope to recover from their slump in form and tonight will be a great opportunity to start.

Also ReadArticle Continues below

Prediction: Chennaiyin FC 1-0 Hyderabad FC

Edited by Ritwik Kumar
comments icon

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी