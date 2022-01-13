Chennaiyin FC vs Hyderabad FC: Who will win today's ISL match?

Chennaiyin FC will lock horns against Hyderabad FC in Match 59 of the Indian Super League (ISL) on Tuesday. The game will take place at the PJN Stadium in Fatorda, Goa.

After four victories, two draws, and four defeats, the Marina Machans are in sixth place with 14 points. Chennaiyin FC have recently suffered a slump in form but cannot be dismissed just yet.

Hyderabad FC, on the other hand, have made a strong start to the season, winning four times, tying four times, and losing two times in their first ten games. The Nizams have also scored 20 goals while conceding 10 goals.

Manolo Marquez's side will come into the game looking to move up to second in the table. Meanwhile, Chennaiyin FC will look to break into the top-four of the table.

Chennaiyin FC vs Hyderabad FC Head-to-Head

The Marina Machans have won three of the five meetings between the two sides while the Nizams won the other two matches. In the first game of the ISL 2021-22 season, Bandovic's team defeated Marquez's team 1-0.

Matches played: 5

Chennaiyin wins: 3

Hyderabad wins: 2

Draws: 0

Chennaiyin FC vs Hyderabad FC Team News

Chennaiyin FC: Vladimir Koman will miss this encounter for Chennaiyin FC while Ariel Borysiuk's involvement is still up in the air. A final decision will be made before the match.

Hyderabad FC: Bartholomew Ogbeche, the current leader in the race for the Golden Boot this season, will miss the game after receiving his fourth yellow card of the season in the last match.

Chennaiyin FC vs Hyderabad FC Live Telecast and Streams

TV: Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 3, Hindi Commentary on Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 regional channels— Tamil, Bengali, Kannada, Telugu.

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar and JioTV.

Chennaiyin FC vs Hyderabad FC Prediction

Both teams are coming into the game on the back of losses but Chennaiyin FC will definitely be hoping to up their attacking acumen. They have so far scored only nine goals in 10 matches.

Meanwhile, the Nizams will hope to recover from their slump in form and tonight will be a great opportunity to start.

Prediction: Chennaiyin FC 1-0 Hyderabad FC

Edited by Ritwik Kumar