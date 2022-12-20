Chennaiyin FC vs Kerala Blasters: 3 things we learned | ISL 2022-23

Chennaiyin FC drew Kerala Blasters 1-1 in their tenth game of the ISL 2022-23 season today (December 19). It was also the Kerala Blasters' tenth game of the season.

Both sides have had a decent start to the season and are in contention for the playoff spots.

Chennaiyin FC came into the game seventh in the points table and had won their previous game 7-3 against NorthEast United FC.

Kerala Blasters came into the game on the back of a five-match winning streak and placed sixth in the points table. The Tuskers won their previous game 3-2 against Bengaluru FC.

The match started with both sides trying hard to score an early goal. Marina Machan and Tuskers missed some good chances to score. It was an open game, with both sides showcasing their attacking abilities.

In the 23rd minute, the visitors did break the deadlock when Sahal Abdul Samad chipped an on-rushing Debjit Mazumdar after picking up an Ivan Kaliuzhnyi defense-splitting pass.

Chennaiyin FC had a few good chances to equalize but failed to convert the chances.

The scoreboard at halftime read 1-0 in favor of the visitors.

Chennaiyin FC started the second half with more fire in their belly and scored the equalizer in the 48th minute when Vincy Barreto latched onto a rebound from a Rahim Ali wonder strike and slotted the ball into the net.

The game turned physical after the equalizer, with both sides not wanting to give each other an inch of space.

The scoreboard at full-time read 1-1.

Kerala Blasters moved into fourth with a point today, while Chennaiyin FC stayed in seventh.

On that note, let’s take a look at three things we learned from today's game

#3 Chennaiyin FC stop Kerala Blasters winning run

Vincy's goal stopped the KBFC winning run (Image courtesy: ISL Media)

Kerala Blasters have been on a five-game winning streak, and it was up to Chennaiyin FC to stop the winning run of the Tuskers, and the Marina Machans didn't fail to do so.

Ivan Vukomanovic's side had the upper hand in the first half, but Thomas Brdaric's changes worked in the second, and Chennaiyin FC had the better of their opponents in the second half.

While neither side will be too happy with the result, they won't be disappointed with the result.

Both sides, though, will rue their missed chances.

#2 Kerala Blasters continue their unbeaten run

Luna didn't have the best of the game today (Image courtesy: ISL Media)

Kerala Blasters were on a five-match winning streak after suffering three consecutive defeats. A win today would have taken the Tuskers to third in the points table, but they have to be content with fourth place for today.

The Tuskers had a good first half and created some good chances. While Samad scored in the first half, the Tuskers could have had a few more goals, but Debjit saved the day for the hosts.

In the second half, the Tuskers were outplayed by their opponents but they will be happy to keep their unbeaten run going.

While the Marina Machans scored the equalizer in the second half, Kerala Blasters also had some good chances to seal the victory but were unable to make use of the chances that came their way.

#3 Chennaiyin FC missed a trick by not starting Abdenasser El Khayati?

El Khayati only played for just over 20 minutes today (Image courtesy: ISL Media)

Abdenasser El Khayati is this season's top scorer with seven goals, and he also has four assists to his name. He started the previous game for the Marina Machans and scored a hat trick in that game.

It was a surprise of sorts when Thomas Brdaric kept El Khayati out of the starting eleven.

El Khayati was introduced into the game in the 70th minute and failed to do anything substantial. He had a total of 13 touches of the ball and played 10 passes.

One will wonder what would have happened if El Khayati had played from the start and had more minutes to showcase his skills in the game today.

