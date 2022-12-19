Chennaiyin FC vs Kerala Blasters FC: CFC vs KBFC Dream11 Team Prediction Fantasy Football Tips for Today's ISL Match - December 19, 2022

Chennaiyin FC (CFC) will take on the Kerala Blasters (KBFC) in the final game of Matchweek 11 of the Indian Super League (ISL) on Monday, December 19, at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai.

Both teams come into this 'Southern Derby' in a good run of form. While the Kerala Blasters have had an incredible run, winning five matches on the trot, Chennaiyin FC broke their winless streak with a 7-3 demolition of NorthEast United FC in their last outing. Meanwhile, the Blasters' last match was a 3-2 win over Bengaluru FC.

While the Blasters are placed sixth on the points table with six wins in nine games, Chennaiyin are seventh, with four wins in nine.

Squads to choose from

Chennaiyin FC

Goalkeepers: Debjit Majumder, Devansh Dabas, Samik Mitra, and Lovepreet Singh.

Defenders: Fallou Diagne, Mohammad Dhot, Narayan Das, Aqib Nawab, Monotosh Chakladar, Ajith Kumar, Gulab Rauth, Vafa Hakhamaneshi, Gurmukh Singh, and Aakash Sangwan.

Midfielders: Anirudh Thapa, Edwin Vanspaul, Alexander Jesuraj, Mohamed Liyaakath Ahmed, Ninthoingaba Meetei, Vincy Barretto, Abdenasser El Khayati, K Prasanth, Sourav Das, Chris Anthoy White, Yumkhaibam Singh, Jockson Dhas, Julius Duker, Mohammed Rafique, and Sajal Bag.

Forwards: Jobby Justin, Petar Sliskovic, Rahim Ali, Senthamil Senbagam, Syed Suhail Pasha, and Kwame Karikari.

Kerala Blasters

Goalkeepers: Prabhsukhan Singh Gill, Karanjit Singh, Sachin Suresh, and Muheet Shabir Khan.

Defenders: Harmanjot Khabra, Marko Leskovic, Ruivah Hormipam, Jessel Carneiro, Nishu Kumar, Sandeep Singh, Bijoy-V, and Victor Mongil.

Midfielders: Adrian Nicolas Luna Retamar, Sahal Abdul Samad, Jeakson Singh, Lalthathanga Khawlhring, Ayush Adhikari, Givson Singh, Vibin Mohanan, Ivan Kaliuzhnyi, Bryce Miranda, Nihal Sudeesh, and Saurav Mandal.

Forwards: Apostolous Giannou, Dimitris Diamantakos, Rahul KP, Bidyashagar Singh, and MS Sreekuttan.

Predicted Playing XIs

Chennaiyin FC

Debjit Majumder, Aakash Sangwan, Fallou Diagne, Gurmukh Singh, Ajith Kumar, Edwin Vanspaul, Julius Düker, Nasser El Khayati, K Prasanth, Rahim Ali, and Petar Sliskovic.

Kerala Blasters

Prabhsukhan Gill (GK), Nishu Kumar, Marko Leskovic, Ruivah Hormipam, Sandeep Singh, Adrian Luna, Sahal Abdul Samad, Ivan Kaliuzhnyi, Jeakson Singh, Dimitris Diamantakos, and Rahul KP.

Match Details

Match: Chennaiyin FC vs Kerala Blasters FC, ISL 2022-23.

Date: December 19, 2022; 7:30 pm IST

Venue: Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Chennai.

Chennaiyin FC vs Kerala Blasters FC Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

Given both the teams' last couple of games, we can expect this one to be a goal-fest. Abdenasser El Khayati is lighting up the league with Chennaiyin FC, and along with players like Ivan Kaliuzhnyi, Julius Duker, Dimitris Diamantakos, Adrian Luna, and Petar Sliskovic, there are many exciting Dream11 options you can back in this game.

The likes of Rahul KP, K Prasanth, Sahal Abdul Samad, and even Rahim Ali are excellent differentials, and selecting the right combination among them could prove to be the difference. El Khayati and the in-form Dimitris Diamantakos would be my first-choice captaincy picks.

Between Chennaiyin's home advantage and goalscoring form and the quality of this Kerala side, this should be a close, yet high-scoring game.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Prabhsukhan Gill, Fallou Diagne, Aakash Sangwan, Marko Leskovic, Rahul KP, Julius Duker, Ivan Kaliuzhnyi, Abdenasser El Khayati, Adrian Luna, Dimitris Diamantakos, and Petar Sliskovic.

Captain: Abdenasser El Khayati. Vice-captain: Dimitris Diamantakos.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Debjit Majumder, Aakash Sangwan, Ruivah Hormipam, Marko Leskovic, Sahal Abdul Samad, Julius Duker, Ivan Kaliuzhnyi, K Prasanth, Adrian Luna, and Petar Sliskovic.

Captain: Petar Sliskovic. Vice-captain: Adrian Luna.

Poll : 0 votes