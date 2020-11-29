In the second ISL match on Sunday, Chennaiyin FC will face Kerala Blasters at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim. Kerala Blasters will look to get their first win of the season, whereas Chennaiyin FC will be keen on keeping their winning momentum going on.

Chennaiyin had a great game against Jamshedpur FC in their opener, where they dominated the match and beat them 2-1. Goals came for the Marina Machans through Anirudh Thapa, who scored a wonderful goal, and Esmaël Gonçalves took the penalty.

Kerala Blasters, on the other hand, have managed to salvage just a draw in two matches. After getting outclassed by ATK Mohun Bagan in the season opener, the Blasters blew a two-goal lead against NorthEast United as the Highlanders managed to draw the game.

Nonetheless, the Chennaiyin FC vs Kerala Blasters fixture promises to be an exciting one. These are the 3 players you should be looking to keep as the captain or the vice-captain in your Dream11 team.

#3 Anirudh Thapa

Anirudh Thapa against Jamshedpur FC (Courtesy-ISL)

Anirudh Thapa has been consistently performing well for both Chennaiyin FC and the Indian National Team since a few years now. Safe to say, he is India's best midfielder and has been improving season after season.

In his ISL career, he has scored 4 goals and provided 9 assists. His recent strike against Jamshedpur showed how he has improved over the last few months. He was a strong presence in the midfield in the first match, and he will be integral to the team against Kerala Blasters too.

This makes him an ideal candidate for the captain or vice-captain role in your Dream11 team.

Gary Hooper scoring against NorthEast United (Courtesy-ISL)

Gary Hooper is one of the biggest names to play this season of ISL, having played in the UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League and the English Premier League. He has amassed a lot of goals wherever he played and the same is expected at Kerala Blasters.

He had a decent outing against ATK Mohun Bagan but couldn't receive much support from his teammates. Against NorthEast United, he missed a sitter but successfully took the penalty, scoring his first goal on Indian shores. But as the Kerala Blasters team starts gelling together, the role of Hooper will become more crucial as he will be expected to score more. This makes him a reliable pick as the captain or vice-captain of Dream11 teams.

#1 Esmael Gonçalves

Esmael Goncalves, commonly known as Isma (Courtesy-ISL)

Not much was known about Esmaël Gonçalves or Isma when he signed for Chennaiyin FC, but he showed his ability in the match against Jamshedpur. Isma was a mighty presence on the field, being involved in the build-up as well as inside the box.

He also took the penalty, and scored from the spot without any problems. His show in that match indicates that he will be having a good chance against the shaky defense of Kerala Blasters. He is thus a good choice for the captain or vice-captain in your Dream11 team.