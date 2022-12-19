Create

Chennaiyin FC vs Kerala Blasters FC: When and where to watch today's ISL 2022-23 match?

By Sayantan Guha
Modified Dec 19, 2022 07:04 PM IST
Abdenasser El Khayati and Petar Sliskovic celebrate after victory against NorthEast United FC.
Abdenasser El Khayati and Petar Sliskovic celebrate after victory against NorthEast United FC. (Image Courtesy: ISL Media)

In a blockbuster Indian Super League (ISL) match-up, Chennaiyin FC will welcome arch-rivals Kerala Blasters at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai on Monday, December 19.

The two teams are separated by just five points, but Marina Machans will have a glorious opportunity to cut down KBFC's lead and strengthen their bid for the Top 6 spots. Meanwhile, a victory would propel the Yellow Army to third in the points table, directly from sixth.

Battle for the south ⚔️🔥𝗧𝗵𝗶𝘀 𝗶𝘀 𝗻𝗼 𝗼𝗿𝗱𝗶𝗻𝗮𝗿𝘆 𝗴𝗮𝗺𝗲! 𝗜𝘁𝗵𝘂 𝗮𝘁𝗵𝘂𝗸𝘂𝗺 𝗺𝗲𝗹𝗮🤩Experience the greatest #HeroISL matchday experience this Monday 🎟️➡️ in.bookmyshow.com/sports/chennai…#AllInForChennaiyin #CFCKBFC https://t.co/xGblMohWVR

Chennai are coming into the clash on the back of a 3-7 victory against NorthEast United FC in their most recent outing. Head coach Thomas Brdaric's men have shown great attacking firepower, but their concern will be the late goals they conceded against a struggling NUEFC. Abdenasser El Khayati, the league's top scorer and hat-trick hero in the last game, will be leading the line for CFC.

However, Chennaiyin's area of concern will be their home form. They have played five games at the Marina Arena so far but have only managed one win.

Meanwhile, Kerala Blasters are in a rich vein of form of their own. With a victory against resilient Bengaluru FC in their last game, the Blasters have now won five matches on the trot, their best run in the ISL. Ivan Vukomanovic's side have also looked defensively solid, keeping three clean sheets in the process.

Chennaiyin FC vs Kerala Blasters FC: ISL 2022-23 Match Details

Match: Chennaiyin FC vs Kerala Blasters FC, Indian Super League (ISL) 2022-23 season, Match 55.

Date & Time: Monday, December 19, 2022, 7.30 PM IST.

Venue: Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Chennai.

Chennaiyin FC vs Kerala Blasters FC: Telecast details

Throw 🔙 to when Luna and @sahal_samad ran the show against @ChennaiyinFC last season! 🔥🎯#CFCKBFC #ഒന്നായിപോരാടാം #KBFC #KeralaBlasters https://t.co/J0WzSh5AkH

The 55th match of the ISL 2022-23 season between Chennaiyin FC and Kerala Blasters will be broadcast live on Star Sports and Star Sports HD TV channels in India from 7.30 pm IST on December 19.

Chennaiyin FC vs Kerala Blasters FC: Live streaming details

The enthralling match between Marina Machan and Blasters can also be live-streamed on Disney+ Hotstar in India.

Edited by Aatiya Alim Qazi
